What is the best heavy machine gun in GTA Online?

With a wide selection of popular weapons on offer at every Ammun-Nation in the city in GTA Online, players can marvel at all of the hardware on offer, not to mention the variety of attachments also available from scopes to silencers. Players might spend many in-game hours in an Ammu-Nation store picking their items out.

All GTA Online players have a preference for a favorite type of weapon or collection of firearms to use. Players don't need to be tied to just one, of course, but each different player has their favorite.

However, vast numbers of GTA Online players seem to favor the Combat MG MKII for causing the most chaos and damage when dispatching enemies in the game.

The Combat MG in GTA Online

For a long time, it has been decided that the Combat MG is one of the best guns in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Delivering one-shot kills and boasting a 100-bullet ammo drum, this is one mean machine.

GTA Online players can't help but notice the minimal recoil on this heavy machine gun, which only helps showcase the weapon's accuracy. Accuracy can also be improved by upgrading the Combat MG with attachments like the grip and so on.

Why the MKII upgrade in GTA Online is worth it

If something isn't broken, don't fix it. But if something can be improved, go ahead and fix it right up!

In addition to the Combat MG MKII version looking way cooler than the stock variant, it comes with several extra benefits. Most notable is the improved accuracy and reduced recoil.

By visiting a Weapons Workshop in an owned property, or Terrobyte, players can easily splash some cash on upgrading all of their weapons to MKII. It is highly recommended.

GTA Online: The best heavy machine gun

The Combat MG MKII (Image via youtube)

The GTA community has made it very clear that this is the game's best heavy machine gun. With every aspect and upgrade available, it has to be one of the deadliest weapons in GTA Online.

If GTA Online players don't already own this weapon for some crazy reason, they should run on down to their nearest Ammu-Nation and snap one up right now!

