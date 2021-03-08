Top 5 most popular weapons in GTA Online in 2021

In a universe as fraught with peril as GTA Online, players can either blow the enemy into pieces or be blown up themselves. This is where devastating weapons and lethal grenades come into the picture. Players cannot enter the arena without arming themselves to their teeth.

Though the virtual market offers a plethora of options, choosing the right weapon in the game is not exactly a walk in the park. There are so many things players need to take into account before spending a fortune on an insanely expensive weapon.

This article takes a look at some of the most popular GTA Online weapons.

5 most famous weapons featured in GTA Online

#5 The Up-n-Atomizer

Image via GTA Wiki

The Up-n-Atomizer is a futuristic weapon that boats an iconic blue armor and a yellow coil that functions as the barrel of the gun.

This handheld blaster is perhaps the most intriguing and unprecedented weapon featured in GTA Online. It fires a glowing beam that explodes upon impact with the target. Like the Stun Gun, the Up-n-Atomizer recharges after every two seconds so the player never has to worry about it.

The Up-n-Atomizer can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $399,000.

#4 The Carbine Rifle:

Image via GTA Wiki

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the Carbine Rifle is a powerful Assault Rifle featured in GTA Online. It is inspired by AR-15, Remington R5 RGP and HK416.

The Carbine Rifle may not be the most compact weapon, but it's definitely not as cumbersome as most heavy machine guns featured in GTA Online.

It comes equipped with a standard magazine of 30 rounds, replaceable with 60-round magazines to avoid the hassle of reloading very often. If that wasn't enough, the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update allows players to upgrade the Carbine Rifle to a 100-round magazine.

This beast of a weapon can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $13000.

#3 The AP Pistol:

Image via GTA Wiki

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the AP Pistol is one of the most compact weapons featured in GTA Online, a quality that speaks for the weapon's sky-rocketing popularity.

This fully-automatic pistol light recoils and a decent 18-round magazine that players can upgrade upon customization. Players can also have a suppressor installed into the weapon, which is a phenomenally handy tool for stealth kills.

The AP Pistol unlocks after the Three's Company mission and is available for purchase at Ammu-Nation for $5000.

#2 The Unholy Hellbringer:

Image via GTA Wiki

The Unholy Hellbringer is one of the most expensive weapons featured in GTA Online. This square-shaped plasma rifle is equipped with three barrels and a powerful ammo magazine. The side of the weapon features three iconic alien-head symbols.

Unlike most weapons featured in GTA Online, the Unholy Hellbringer does not need to be reloaded, which allows players to focus on annhilating the rival party rather than the capacity of the ammo.

The Unholy Hellbringer can fire 12 shots per second and eliminate 50 agents in about 39.04 seconds. Moreover, it can destroy cars and rhino tanks in mere seconds.

This powerful machine gun can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $449,000.

#1 The Widowmaker

Image via GTA Wiki

The Widowmaker is heavily based on the popular minigun. Both guns share the same features and even use the same kind of ammunition.

The Widowmaker comes equipped with an ammo capacity of 9999, and just like the minigun, it can shoot at a maximum range of 120 meters. It takes about 12 body shots to kill the opponent with the Widowmaker and owing to the insanely high fire rate of the machine gun, 12 body shots will take barely 0.22 seconds in GTA Online.

The Widowmaker also comes equipped with the highest fire rate in GTA Online, recorded at approximately 3000 RPM. It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $449,000.