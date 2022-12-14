How to unlock a Freakshop in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Freakshop is the newest property in GTA Online from the Los Santos Drug Wars update, but unlocking it is slightly different from how you usually purchase other businesses. Essentially, you need to complete the first First Dose mission.

To get started, head to the Ron Jakoswki icon in Sandy Shores. If you don't see it, wait a bit until he calls you, to which he will briefly discuss some of the Los Santos Drug Wars news.

Once you arrive, you will see a humorous cutscene related to First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission.

The exact location of where you need to go to get started with the First Dose missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above image shows you the exact spot where you need to initiate the Los Santos Drug Wars introductory cutscene. The 'R' on this spot will only appear after Ron calls you, which should happen shortly after you log on to GTA Online.

You can arrive at this location in any way you'd like. Just head into the yellow marker to see a button prompt related to "Press (button relevant to your platform) to help Ron with his situation."

You can do the mission solo, so there is no need to partner up with randoms if you don't want to.

A screenshot from the actual cutscene (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will proceed to see a cutscene where a character named Luchadora wrestles Ron and pins him for longer than a three-count. Dax will introduce himself to the protagonist, and Labrat will make his debut.

The Lost MC will start shooting at these people, giving your protagonist an excuse to help them out. This is what kickstarts the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission. Complete it to unlock the Freakshop.

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

To get the Freakshop in GTA Online, you must complete the following things in this mission:

Eliminate the Lost MC

Go to Dax's location

Recover Dax's stolen Journey

Pick up Dax from Liquor Ace

Take Dax to the abandoned warehouse

The "abandoned warehouse" in the last part of this mission is the Freakshop, a property integral to the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It has some interactive features, which include the following:

Weapon Workshop

Arcade games

Security Cameras

TV

Jukebox

Freakshop

The Freakshop is also a place where you can socialize with others (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can also launch other First Dose missions here, as well as modify your Acid Lab business. On a related note, GTA Online players will also be able to see Dax's Fooligan Jobs since they've completed the first of the First Dose missions in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

You can also store your vehicle here, if you need more room due to full garages. As far as Los Santos Drug Wars' Acid Lab goes, you can request the Brickade 6x6 outside of the Freakshop, so you are not required to go here to access it.

Still, you can customize it and the Manchez Scout C in this property, giving you an incentive to return to the Freakshop.

