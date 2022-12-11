How will the revamped iFruit Contacts benefit GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars players? 

One of the best quality-of-life changes is happening in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update: the ability to hide unnecessary iFruit Contacts. That means you can remove pointless entries like Dom or Martin to access more convenient elements like the Mechanic or Mors Mutual Insurance much faster than before.
The full details of this nifty change were described in the December 6 Rockstar Newswire, which stated:
"Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster — select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu."
Accessing the Interaction Menu is pretty easy and can be done anywhere, so take advantage of this feature when the Los Santos Drug Wars update goes live.
The new iFruit Contact changes will be amazing in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC
Most updates usually add new people to one's phone, making scrolling past the filler ones quite the hassle. Unsurprisingly, many GTA Online players have been asking for the ability to favorite select iFruit Contacts for several years now.
Getting rid of the ones you never use to make room for the ways you wish to keep will save you seconds each time you use your phone in this game. Remember that most players regularly use their phones, especially since some iFruit Contacts like Lester and the Mechanic are beneficial at all game stages.
You will easily save time in the long run by spending a minute to hide the people you don't wish to see anymore. Both casual and hardcore players alike should be able to appreciate this feature since its utility applies to everybody.
Examples of iFruit Contacts that you can hide
There is no shortage of essentially useless people to call in GTA Online. If you want to save time, here are some options for you to consider hiding in the Los Santos Drug Wars update:
- Brucie
- Bryony
- Dom
- Downtown Cabs Co.
- Emergency Services
- English Dave
- Gerald
- Lamar
- Lazlow
- LJT
- Malc
- Martin
- Paige
- Ron
- Sessanta
- KDJ
- Simeon
- Tom Connors
- Wendy
That's a lot of entries to remove via the Interaction Menu in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Nonetheless, you can save several seconds of scrolling each day of playing GTA Online by hiding them. You can also remove a few more useful options from features you don't often use, such as the Captain or Franklin, if they're irrelevant to you.
Other good quality-of-life features to look forward to in the new update
Here is a list of some other notable changes apart from iFruit Contact that you might appreciate in GTA Online's latest update:
- Benefactor Terrorbyte can now do Sell Missions in all sessions
- Solo Agatha Baker Casino Story Missions
- PS5 and Xbox Series X's Fidelity Mode gets ray-traced reflections
- Bought vehicles arrive at garages more quickly than before
- Some Custom Weaponized Vehicles will become eligible for races
- Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions get a High Demand Bonus in Public Sessions
- Triple pay on all Smuggler's Sell Missions
GTA Online players should know that the Los Santos Drug Wars update is scheduled to launch on December 13, 2022. All other changes for that DLC will be announced on that release date, so gamers can look forward to that.
