How will the revamped iFruit Contacts benefit GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars players? 

One of the best quality-of-life changes is happening in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update: the ability to hide unnecessary iFruit Contacts. That means you can remove pointless entries like Dom or Martin to access more convenient elements like the Mechanic or Mors Mutual Insurance much faster than before.

The full details of this nifty change were described in the December 6 Rockstar Newswire, which stated:

"Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster — select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu."

Accessing the Interaction Menu is pretty easy and can be done anywhere, so take advantage of this feature when the Los Santos Drug Wars update goes live.

The new iFruit Contact changes will be amazing in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

Most updates usually add new people to one's phone, making scrolling past the filler ones quite the hassle. Unsurprisingly, many GTA Online players have been asking for the ability to favorite select iFruit Contacts for several years now.

Getting rid of the ones you never use to make room for the ways you wish to keep will save you seconds each time you use your phone in this game. Remember that most players regularly use their phones, especially since some iFruit Contacts like Lester and the Mechanic are beneficial at all game stages.

You will easily save time in the long run by spending a minute to hide the people you don't wish to see anymore. Both casual and hardcore players alike should be able to appreciate this feature since its utility applies to everybody.

Examples of iFruit Contacts that you can hide

You most likely do not need Dom (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no shortage of essentially useless people to call in GTA Online. If you want to save time, here are some options for you to consider hiding in the Los Santos Drug Wars update:

Brucie

Bryony

Dom

Downtown Cabs Co.

Emergency Services

English Dave

Gerald

Lamar

Lazlow

LJT

Malc

Martin

Paige

Ron

Sessanta

KDJ

Sessanta

Simeon

Tom Connors

Wendy

That's a lot of entries to remove via the Interaction Menu in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Nonetheless, you can save several seconds of scrolling each day of playing GTA Online by hiding them. You can also remove a few more useful options from features you don't often use, such as the Captain or Franklin, if they're irrelevant to you.

Other good quality-of-life features to look forward to in the new update

Official artwork for the new update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of some other notable changes apart from iFruit Contact that you might appreciate in GTA Online's latest update:

Benefactor Terrorbyte can now do Sell Missions in all sessions

Solo Agatha Baker Casino Story Missions

PS5 and Xbox Series X's Fidelity Mode gets ray-traced reflections

Bought vehicles arrive at garages more quickly than before

Some Custom Weaponized Vehicles will become eligible for races

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions get a High Demand Bonus in Public Sessions

Triple pay on all Smuggler's Sell Missions

GTA Online players should know that the Los Santos Drug Wars update is scheduled to launch on December 13, 2022. All other changes for that DLC will be announced on that release date, so gamers can look forward to that.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Will you take advantage of this new feature when it comes out? Yes No 0 votes