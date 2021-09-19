5 reasons why randoms can be so bad in GTA Online

There are several reasons why some GTA Online players tend to avoid doing activities with randoms.

This statement especially applies to heists. It's an activity that plenty of players do, simply because it's often one of the best moneymakers in the game. Unfortunately, it also means that it attracts some of the worst types of players in the game.

Many gamers often joke about how bad it is to play with random players. In some ways, these types of jokes are warranted. After all, nobody wants to waste their time for such little reward.

Five reasons why some GTA Online players don't like playing with randoms

#5 - The players are legitimately bad

Some players can fail even the easiest heists in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everybody who is terrible in GTA Online is trolling. There will always be varying skill levels in video games. In GTA Online's case, it means that some players will be legitimately bad at doing heists.

These types of players can also be new to the heists (but not always). If they have no experience doing it, then it's inevitable that they will mess something up. They can get better over time, but one is unlikely to queue up with them again randomly.

Of course, some players never get better at some video games. There is just no excusing it.

#4 - Some hosts put meager wages

Players do heists to earn money, not to babysit a host (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's understandable why some hosts give themselves the lion's share of the profit. If random players weren't involved in the setup missions, providing the host with more money is fair.

However, not many players wish to do a hard heist and get paid pennies for it. It's easier to leave and do a heist with somebody else. Otherwise, the player could do a multitude of other activities for far more money.

#3 - Terrible communication

One never knows what they might get when they play with randoms in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the reasons why randoms can seem so bad in GTA Online is that there is little to no communication. Some gamers will never bother to communicate. It doesn't necessarily mean that they're bad at the game. However, it's easy to fail a mission doing a task with them when both players have entirely different ideas.

It's one of the reasons why some players love doing these activities with their friends instead. One can easily know what to expect in that instance. With randoms, it's a turkey shoot.

Not to mention, they might not even speak the same language as the player.

#2 - Trolling is commonplace

GTA Online has plenty of trolls and griefers. Predictably, this aspect extends into any activity involving randoms. In heists, these types of players could do anything. The worst thing they can do is do everything correctly until near the end when they decide to fail the heist spectacularly.

Sadly, one can never immediately tell who will grief them or not in GTA Online. It only takes one of them to throw a game.

#1 - These experiences end up as a waste of time

Failing a heist wastes everybody's time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Playing with trolls or newbies wouldn't be as bad as it is, if it weren't for the fact that the player ends up wasting their time. Certain heists and activities can give players terrific monetary rewards. Not many players wish to waste 20 minutes of their life for less than a few thousand dollars.

Also Read

At least when one fails with their friends, they can laugh about it. Here, it becomes more frustrating than comical.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rohit Mishra