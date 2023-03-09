GTA Online launches new Karin Hotring Everon car with today's event week (March 9, 2023)

A new event week has begun in Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) that will introduce fresh content to the game's roster. Owing to that, Rockstar Games have finally added another Drip Feed vehicle to the game, the Karin Hotring Everon. It is one of only four remaining unreleased vehicles from GTA Online's recent major DLC, Los Santos Drug Wars.

A few weeks ago, via a new update for the title, Rockstar Games removed the Toundra Panthere, which was also part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. This article will share some facts about the newly added Karin Hotring Everon and how players can acquire it.

Rockstar Games finally add Karin Hotring Everon to GTA Online

With the beginning of a new event week in GTA Online from today, March 9, 2023, through March 15, 2023, a lot of fresh content will be introduced to the game. With that, the JDM-inspired sports car, the Karin Hotring Everon, has finally been added to the vast catalog of cars in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Players can purchase the Karin Hotring Everon for $1,790,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. There is also the availability of a Trade Price of $1,342,500 for the Hotring Everon.

Trade Price is a discounted rate for a car that gets unlocked after players successfully complete certain challenges within the game.

Furthermore, the Hotring Everon can be resold for $885,000 and $1,062,950 when upgraded to the maximum capacity through Los Santos Customs, which costs about $256,100.

According to the game files, this sports car's top speed is 100.32 mph or 161.45 km/h, and its design for GTA Online has been inspired by the 2022 model of the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR.

Remaining Los Santos Drug Wars DLC unreleased cars

With the introduction of the Karin Hotring Everon to the game, only three other vehicles are now left to see the light of day in Los Santos. These include the Ocelot Virtue, Karin Boor, and the Willard Eudora.

All three are expected to be dropped into the game sometime in the near future. Besides these, the Weeny Issi Rally and the Toundra Panthere are two such cars that were removed after a brief stint.

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was supposed to add 13 cars to GTA Online, however, Rockstar Games are taking their time introducing the entire catalog.

Rockstar Games adds interesting content and bonus rewards every seven days to Grand Theft Auto Online for a new event week. Along with the Karin Hotring Everon, there will also be a surge of other bonus content and rewards for players to collect.

