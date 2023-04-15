5 best ways to get money fast in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

The objective behind every mission in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is to make money. With every major DLC, the game receives fresh and interesting content. Under The Last Dose update, the game saw the introduction of new campaign missions, side quests, and an entirely new illegal business. This re-shuffled the pecking order of the best ways to make money in the game.

While some reward players rather handsomely, others don't provide as much in terms of rewards. Thus, it's important to know which ones to prioritize and which to avoid in order to save time and effort. Having said that, let's take a closer look and rank the five best ways to make money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Acid Lab Sell missions and four other best ways to make money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

5) Fooligan Jobs

Dax Fooligan Jobs were introduced to the game with The First Dose update in December 2022. There are a total of five Fooligan Jobs available that players can access after completing all six First Dose missions:

Working Remotely

Liquid Assets

Heavy Metal

Crop Dustin'

Write-Off

To trigger these missions, players need to call Dax from their GTA Online mobile phone and request work. Dax will take a second to call back and assign any of the aforementioned missions. They are relatively easy to complete and reward players up to $50,000 and some RP.

4) The Last Dose missions

The Last Dose DLC update added five brand-new campaign missions which concluded the Los Santos Drug Wars. Once players complete The First Dose, they get access to the following Last Dose update missions:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

One of the best aspects of these missions is that they are pretty straightforward and can be repeated any number of times. Rockstar Games recently increased the payout of all Last Dose missions by 25%. Those who finish these missions for the first time are also given a free Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.

3) Acid Lab Sell Missions

The primary objective of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was to establish Acid Labs in GTA Online. It is a new type of narcotics business in the game and is much simpler to run and make money from, compared to other illegal drug ventures.

The Acid Lab can be operated from inside the MTL Brickade 6x6 and is completely mobile. It is also highly profitable as players can easily earn more than $100,000 by selling a complete batch of acid. They can also boost its production speed once every 24 hours, which hastens the entire process.

2) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are one of the fastest and most profitable ways to make money in GTA Online. These are simple assassination side missions given by Franklin Clinton. However, to complete Payphone Hits, players first need to buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency and then complete three security contracts.

Once the aforementioned prerequisites are met, players can trigger these missions by going to the payphone icon on the map or by calling Franklin to request work. The base payout of Payphone Hits is set at $15,000, however, players can make an extra $85,000 by taking care of all additional objectives and finishing the mission in under 15 minutes.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is undoubtedly the best and fastest way to make a lot of money in GTA Online. By employing a stealth-based approach, the main heist can be completed within minutes and reward players with over $1,000,000. However, the setup missions can take between 30 and 60 minutes to complete.

There is also an Elite Challenge attached to the heist which rewards players with extra money. To complete this, they are required to finish the heist in under 15 minutes, not fail any hacks and completely fill their loot bags. Unlike most other heists in the game, the Cayo Perico Heist can be completed solo.

