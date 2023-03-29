How to get Acid Lab in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers several money-making opportunities to its massive player base. This is mostly in the form of heists and illegal businesses. One such business, the Acid Lab, was introduced to GTA Online via the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Acid Labs are simpler to operate than MC Businesses and Nightclubs. Even beginners can easily generate a sizeable income within hours by sourcing and selling acid.

Players looking to establish their own Acid Lab will find this article useful following GTA Online's The Last Dose update.

Two ways to get Acid Lab in GTA Online The Last Dose update

The first way to get an Acid Lab in GTA Online is by completing The First Dose DLC update. It was released on December 13, 2022, and comprises of the following six campaign missions:

First Dose 1: Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2: Designated Driver

First Dose 3: Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4: Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5: Make War Not Love

First Dose 6: Off the Rails

In the final mission, Off the Rails, you will be tasked with stealing chemicals from a crashed train along with a Humane Labs' Brickade 6x6. It is a durable, armored truck capable of being reinforced even further through reasonably priced upgrades.

Once this mission is successfully completed, the stolen MTL Brickade 6x6 becomes the base of operations for the Acid Lab. You will initially have to pay $750,000 to buy the necessary equipment, which will be used to establish a mobile Acid Lab inside the Brickade 6x6.

Buying the MTL Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache & Carry is the second way to get the Acid Lab following GTA Online's The Last Dose update. It costs $1,450,000 and comes with the Acid Lab already installed.

The Brickade 6x6 can be found inside the Freakshop or spawned using the Interaction Menu.

Everything to know about Acid Labs

From inside the Brickade 6x6, you can start supply runs and selling missions. Alternatively, you can call Mutt from the in-game phone to trigger these quests. He can also source supplies himself. However, Mutt can charge up to $60,000 for it based on the number of supplies available.

There's also an option to boost the Acid production rate in the Acid Lab, which can be activated once every 24 real-world hours. You can easily generate over $100,000 by selling the maximum possible quantity of acid.

While this will require you to complete two to three supply runs, they are relatively simple. Additionally, looting a Stash House safe can completely restock your Acid Lab.

Besides selling missions, acid can also be sold to Street Dealers. Three Street Dealers spawn every day at different locations across the GTA Online map and pay twice the amount for their preferred drug.

Fortunately, acid holds the highest possibility (35%) of being the preferred drug, hence, additional revenue can be generated by selling to Street Dealers daily.

