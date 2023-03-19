Is Brickade 6x6 Acid Lab worth buying after the GTA Online Last Dose update?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Los Santos Drug Wars saga wrapped up a few days ago with the release of its climactic episode, The Last Dose.

What began with The First Dose back on December 13, 2022, brought a plethora of new mechanics and commodities to the game. Focused on establishing and running Acid Labs, a narcotics business in GTA Online, the game introduced a brand new vehicle, the MTL 6x6 Brickade.

The vehicle is given to players for free once they complete The First Dose missions with a mobile Acid Lab installed.

Reasons why the MTL 6x6 Brickade is worth buying in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The MTL 6x6 Brickade is understandably a hefty vehicle because it has an entire Acid Lab inside. While other narcotics businesses are available that also rack up a good amount of profit for players, this one offers more incentives in each session.

Over the years, many players have complained about the tedious supply runs and selling missions of MC businesses that Acid Labs can run entirely from inside the Brickade.

Once inside, GTA Online players can trigger supply and sell missions. The Brickade itself can be driven to the supply drop site.

Furthermore, if players don't feel like going on supply runs themselves, they can talk to Mutt inside the truck and pay him $60,000 to gather supplies, making the entire drug production process exponentially faster.

There is also the option to boost the acid production speed once per real-life day from inside the Brickade, making it easier for players to sell faster and earn more daily.

Aside from its ability to carry the business on the go, the Brickade is the perfect protection against griefers and enemy NPCs in GTA Online.

There are many customization options inside the Freakshop at reasonable rates for the Brickade 6x6. After a 100% armor upgrade, it takes 48 Homing missiles and 115 explosive rounds to destroy it.

Acid Labs works very well with Street Dealers, since acid has the highest chance at 35% of being the preferred drug any day. The Brickade 6x6 hence offers much comfort and ease to owners compared to other business ventures that can be tiresome.

While it can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000, it is much better to go through The First Dose campaign, earning extra money by passing each mission and getting the MTL 6x6 Brickade for free.

Poll : 0 votes