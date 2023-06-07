5 of the best things confirmed in the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update

The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will release on June 13, 2023. The upcoming summer update will bring many features to the popular game, along with much-welcomed gameplay tweaks. While the details were initially vague, Rockstar Games recently dropped a teaser clip on YouTube that confirmed several new features.

In a few days, players will get access to new action-packed missions, cars, and top-of-the-line weaponized aircraft. This article will list five of the best things confirmed in the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

New Maibatsu SUV and 4 more of the best things confirmed in the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update

1) F-35 inspired aircraft

As of this article, there are 38 planes in GTA Online, with the last one being added in 2020 with the Cayo Perico Heist update. Naturally, fans were excited at seeing a brand new aircraft in Rockstar's announcement tweet for the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. This new plane is most likely inspired by the real-life combat aircraft, F-35 Lightning, and will be weaponized.

While the developer hasn't revealed any major details officially, a brief shot of its cockpit in the teaser trailer showcased its firepower. Tez2, a prominent Grand Theft Auto data miner, also tweeted about the offensive capabilities of the upcoming fighter plane.

2) New Maibatsu SUV

The word Maibatsu spotted right over the new SUV's front wheel (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update will also increase the number of cars in the game. A new SUV was spotted first in Rockstar Games' official Newswire post about the upcoming summer DLC. The vehicle is seemingly based on the Land Rover Defender.

Again, the developer hasn't confirmed its details. Nevertheless, the word Maibatsu can be seen on the SUV in a recently released artwork. The Maibatsu corporation is a Japanese car manufacturer with significant appearances in almost all Grand Theft Auto games.

3) New weaponized helicopter

There are several weaponized helicopters in GTA Online, some of the most popular ones being the FH-1 Hunter, Sparrow, and Akula. However, the teaser for the San Andreas Mercenaries update confirmed a brand new weaponized helicopter, whose intricacies are unknown at this point.

Several fans are theorizing it to be a weaponized version of the Buckingham Conada, one of the fastest in-game helicopters in terms of lap time. Whether or not it is linked to the Conada, the new helicopter looks like a formidable aircraft.

4) Mammoth Avenger upgrades

Operations Terminal in the Avenger (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games confirmed that the Mammoth Avenger would get a series of upgrades to turn it into an aerial command center. These include an enhanced Operations Terminal and weapons system. The Avenger already possessed the ability to be weaponized; however, that will be taken up a notch.

One of the new weapons, seemingly a Minigun, can be spotted in the newly released trailer for the summer DLC update. Furthermore, the Avenger will become storable and customizable in the GTA Online Hangar, a feature previously restricted to the Facility.

5) New Tactical SMG

The tactical SMG in action (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Weapons are an integral part of GTA Online. The game features a sizeable catalog of arms and armaments of all types that players can add to their arsenal. Following the summer DLC's official announcement, Rockstar Games confirmed the introduction of a new tactical SMG that will be perfect for drive-bys.

The weapon was also showcased briefly in the teaser clip for the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and featured a rapid fire rate.

