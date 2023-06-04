Top 5 things coming to GTA Online in new San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games will drop the latest DLC update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, San Andreas Mercenaries, on June 13, 2023. As part of its main campaign, players will join a unique team of experts and go up against Merryweather Security Consulting, a private military firm in Los Santos. The developer announced the DLC via a tweet and expanded on the topic in their Newswire blog.

The official article provided interesting insights without giving up too much information, which has made fans quite excited about the forthcoming summer DLC. Hence, this article will take a closer look at the top five things coming to GTA Online in the new San Andreas Mercenaries update.

New Muscle Car and 4 more things coming to GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

5) Hangar upgrades

The GTA Online Hangar is used to store, customize and weaponize various aircrafts. It is also used as the base of operations for illegal trade via Air Freight Cargo resupply and sell missions. Several upgrades pertaining to the Hangar were mentioned in Rockstar's Newswire post for the new San Andreas Mercenaries update.

While in-depth information is currently unavailable, the developer has explained that it will aid Hangar owners in smuggling goods. Additionally, players can store and customize their Mammoth Avenger in the Hangar, which was only possible in a Facility before.

4) New Muscle Car

Muscle Cars are highly regarded for their sturdy build and high performance. Currently, there are 74 Muscle Cars in GTA Online, and it looks like Rockstar Games will be adding another one with the new San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Players spotted a brand new car in the Newswire blog, seemingly a new variant of the Bravado Buffalo. This car might be based on the Dodge Charger EV and has armor plating on its sides. It could be a new Imani Tech vehicle.

3) New Fighter Plane

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

A brand-new fighter jet was spotted in Rockstar's announcement tweet for the San Andreas Mercenaries update. This plane is assumed to be based on the F-35 Lightning, which is a single-engine combat aircraft. Since the summer DLC's campaign will be focussed on aerial battle with Merryweather Security, it might play a major role in the missions.

The weapons in its arsenal haven't been disclosed yet, but it might become one of the best planes in GTA Online. However, it could also be one of the most expensive in-game vehicles.

2) Mammoth Avenger upgrades

Mammoth Avenger is a weaponized plane (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has announced major upgrades for the Mammoth Avenger in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. Although it is already a formidable aircraft with features like VTOL, countermeasures, and bombs, the update will further reinforce it.

The Mammoth Avenger will be turned into an aerial command center, get a new operations terminal, and an enhanced weapons system. Furthermore, players will be able to store it without having a Hangar or Facility. This will save a significant amount of money as the cost of these properties is well over a million dollars.

1) Gameplay tweaks

Incoming gameplay tweaks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite receiving regular updates, Grand Theft Auto Online still has certain aspects that demand attention. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has confirmed much-needed quality of life updates to enhance the game's overall experience. After the update, players can reclaim all their destroyed vehicles from Mors Mutual Insurance.

A hold-to-sprint option is also added to the game, along with vehicle description tags to help sort through owned cars faster. Rockstar Games has also announced the introduction of daily Time Trials, which will be a great way to get money fast in GTA Online.

