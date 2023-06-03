5 major upgrades confirmed for Avenger in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Mammoth Avenger is an armored and weaponized Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online aircraft that was added with The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. Rockstar Games has just confirmed major upgrades for it as part of the new summer DLC, San Andreas Mercenaries, that will be coming on June 13, 2023. While the Avenger is already packed with features like VTOL, Rocket Boost, and more, the developers will further enhance its capabilities.

Since the aircraft will seemingly play a major role in the upcoming DLC's campaign, players can buy it for $3,450,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. Let's take a closer look at five major upgrades announced for the Avenger in the new update.

New Operations Terminal and 4 more upgrades for the Avenger in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

1) It will become an Aerial Command Center

Along with the Mammoth Avenger, Charlie Reed, the Hangar mechanic, will possibly be playing an extensive role in San Andreas Mercenaries. Rockstar Games has confirmed that he will enhance the Mammoth Avenger into an Aerial Command Center.

The game already has a Command Center known as the GTA Online Mobile Operations Center (MOC). Players can start exclusive missions and even store vehicles from inside. Hence, it is likely that we may see the Mammoth Avenger getting used for a similar purpose after the summer DLC.

2) Weapons System Upgrades

Since Mammoth Avenger is a weaponized aircraft, players can utilize its various features like bombs and countermeasures to overcome their adversaries. Interestingly, the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will introduce new weapons system upgrades for the Avenger.

Although the details regarding it haven't been revealed, players can expect massive improvements in the aircraft's arsenal. The new weapons system and Avenger's bulletproof body can be a great combination against NPC enemies and griefers.

3) New Operations Terminal

Rockstar Games announced the new San Andreas Mercenaries update via a tweet, followed by an official Newswire post. Major details about the DLC's campaign were revealed in the article, along with some gameplay tweaks. Additionally, Rockstar confirmed that the Mammoth Avenger will be equipped with a new Operations Terminal.

This might work like the GTA Online Master Control Terminal (MTC), allowing players to control various owned businesses from a single spot. MTC owners can restock and sell illegal goods from ventures like Nightclubs, MC Businesses, Bunkers, etc. However, concrete details about the Avenger's Operations Terminal are yet to be provided.

4) Can be stored and customized in a Hangar

Many planes and helicopters in the game can only be stored in a GTA Online Hangar. However, the Mammoth Avenger is an exception and can only be stored in an owned Facility property. Luckily, Hangar owners can buy, store and customize the Avenger in a Hangar after the update.

This will save a lot of money for those who do not own a Facility as they cost between $1,250,000 and $2,950,000. The Hangar will also be receiving vital upgrades in the summer DLC. This should benefit players in the Air Freight Cargo resupply and selling missions.

5) Players will be able to store it without a Facility or Hangar

While Hangar owners no longer have to consider purchasing a Facility to store the Avenger, those who don't have either can also rest easy. Once the update is out, Avenger owners can store and access the aircraft without either of the two aforementioned properties.

This is great news as these commodities are expensive, and making money in GTA Online is quite difficult. With Rockstar's official confirmation in the recent Newswire post, players can prepare for the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update without worrying about purchasing properties.

