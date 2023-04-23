How to make millions in GTA Online solo in 2023

Everything a player does in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is aimed at making money. It is a never-ending grind where countless players can work together or against each other to become millionaires or even billionaires. Heists, gunrunning, drug trafficking, and DLC missions are some of the crucial steps towards a life of luxury in the popular action-adventure game.

However, not everything available on the map pays the same. Hence, the best approach towards making money hand over fist is sorting out the highest paying options. Having said that, here is an article that will help players make millions in GTA Online solo in 2023.

Ways to make millions in GTA Online solo in 2023

GTA Online beginners can easily get confused and overwhelmed by the sheer number of icons on the map in 2023. Since businesses like Nightclubs, Cocaine Lockups, and the Celebrity Solutions Agency require a heavy initial investment, start by completing daily events.

In 2023, GTA Online Stash Houses and G's Cache are two of the easiest to complete and most well-paying daily events. Along with this, you can also participate in multiplayer game modes like Deathmatches, Adversary Modes or invest in stock markets. However, DLC missions will be your consistent money maker before establishing businesses.

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is one of the best solo-friendly campaigns available. Nervous Ron will call you and invite you to Liquor Ace in Blaine County to begin its first installment, The First Dose. It is a series of six missions that pay around $30,000 each.

Completing them will unlock the Acid Lab business through which you can earn over $100,000 in a few hours. Acid production time can also be reduced by activating a speed boost available once every day. Once the Acid Lab is fully upgraded, selling a full batch of acid generates a revenue of $335,200. As a result, selling an entire batch three to four times will make you your first million in GTA Online.

You should also play and repeat The Last Dose missions and Fooligan Jobs. These missions are simplistic in nature and pay around $50,000 each. Rockstar Games has also raised the payout for all Last Dose missions by 25%, so there is plenty of money to be made.

However, the Cayo Perico Heist is the best way to make millions in this game solo. It requires an initial investment of two million dollars, but you can recover that amount and make even more quickly. It takes about an hour and a half to complete, setup included, and its payout can reach up to four million dollars.

The best thing about the Cayo Perico Heist is that you can employ a unique approach in each repetition. This keeps the mission fresh and offers a different challenge each time.

Once you have sufficient money at your disposal, invest in businesses like Nightclubs or Arcades. These are some of the best ways to earn a lot of passive money in GTA Online.

