What are Short Trips in GTA Online, and how to play them?

Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis are among the most iconic duos in the GTA franchise. Both are well-written characters who have left a mark on fans' minds, with the most notable of all their attributes being comedic timing. While Lamar was a part of GTA Online from the get-go, Franklin made his return to the franchise with The Contract DLC. Players can now take control of both in a series of side missions known as Short Trips, which offers double the payout through April 26, 2023.

Here is how you can play them and take advantage of the time-limited bonus in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online guide: How to play Short Trips missions

To access Short Trips missions, you are required to purchase an Agency and go through The Contract DLC's campaign in GTA Online. You must then complete Dr. Dre's Contract missions to unlock the Short Trips ones.

Once that is done, you will need to wait a while for Franklin to call and invite you to the Record A Studios in Rockford Hills. These missions mandatorily require two people; thus, you can either take help from a stranger in the lobby or bring a friend.

Upon entering the Record A Studios for the first time, a cutscene will be triggered. At its end, the characters of both players will pass out and enter a trance, following which the controls will switch to Franklin and Lamar. This is when the first Short Trips job will begin.

Given below are the names of all three Short Trips missions in GTA Online:

Seed Capital

Fire It Up

OG Kush

After the first mission, you can start the next two by walking into Record A Studios' smoking room. They are quite fun and simple to complete and are also repeatable via the pause menu in GTA Online.

Alternative way to start Short Trips (Image via YouTube/Mad Gamer)

Here is how players can repeat all Short Trips missions:

Step 1 - Open the Pause menu

- Open the Pause menu Step 2 - Go to Online

- Go to Online Step 3 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs Step 4 - Select Play Job

- Select Play Job Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created Step 6 - Choose Missions

- Choose Missions Step 7 - Scroll down and select any of the Short Trips missions

Gamers can earn twice the usual amount of money and RP by playing Short Trips. Since these missions can be repeated infinitely, a lot of money can be made in this timeframe.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has also increased the payout for Lamar's Contact missions to three times its usual rate. They are also repeatable and can be triggered the same way as the Short Trips ones.

