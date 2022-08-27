List of Lamar Davis Contact Missions in GTA Online

Lamar Davis has a plethora of Contact Missions that players can do in GTA Online. The main reason to look for a list like this is to take full advantage of a weekly update's bonuses.

GTA Online players should know that they can manually pick their preferred Contact Missions by doing the following:

Pause the game. Go to Online. Select Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Select Missions. Select any of Lamar Davis's Contact Missions.

The full list is in the next section. Furthermore, this section will also mention which ones can be done solo.

All Lamar Davis Contact Missions in GTA Online

A promotional image featuring the man of the hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's the full list of all Lamar Davis Contact Missions in GTA Online:

Ballas to the Wall

Community Outreach

Caught Napping

Desperate Times Call For...

Funeral Party

Going Down to the GOH

It's a G Thing

Lost MC RIP

Lowrider Envy

Mall or Nothing

No Smoking

Peace Offerings

Point and Shoot

San Andreas Seoul

Slow and Low

Ticket to Elysium

It's also worth mentioning that although the Short Trip missions do involve Lamar Davis, they don't count as his Contact Missions. Ergo, they do not receive 2x, 3x, or 4x bonuses unless the event week specifically mentions them.

All of the Lowrider missions require more than one person to attempt them (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, not all of his Contact Missions can be done solo. Here's a list of those that require at least one additional player:

Community Outreach

Desperate Times Call For...

Funeral Party

It's a G Thing

Lowrider Envy

Peace Offerings

Point and Shoot

Slow and Low

This means only the following can be done solo:

Ballas to the Wall

Caught Napping

Going Down the GOH

Lost MC RIP

Mall or Nothing

No Smoking

San Andreas Seoul Ticket to Elysium

Keep in mind that Mall or Nothing is just a tutorial race and isn't something that players farm.

Recommended Lamar Davis Missions to farm

Ideally, GTA Online players should be able to do the job themselves. Not every gamer has somebody else to rely on, so anything that requires two or more players can't be recommended to everybody. As a result, let's focus on some solo missions.

Here are some quick recommendations:

Ballas to the Wall: Extremely easy for new players to farm

Extremely easy for new players to farm Going Down the GOH: Great pay compared to the other options here

Great pay compared to the other options here Ticket to Elysium: Easy and pays well

GTA Online players don't need to select multiple different missions to take full advantage of an event week's bonuses. Ergo, they can repeat the same one or two missions if they want to, and that's perfectly acceptable. If they wanted just one mission to farm, then Going Down the GOH is an excellent option.

It's always advisable for GTA Online players to attempt any of these choices in Hard Mode to get the maximum amount of money. The only exception to this rule is if the job is far too difficult for them to do.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul