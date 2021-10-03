What players should know about Lamar Davis missions in GTA Online

GTA Online players should be happy to know that the Lamar Davis missions are giving 3x cash and RP this week.

Hence, one needs to know what to expect. Lamar Davis's missions are primarily for beginners, but some intermediate players may find it rewarding to grind them. Lamar Davis has 17 Contact Missions in total, so GTA Online players have an excellent variety to consider.

Some aspects, such as how many users can participate in them, vary. This article will also include several videos to help players visualize each mission better.

Everything players should know about Lamar Davis missions in GTA Online

Mall or Nothing

Mall or Nothing is the first mission in GTA Online, so players who have the tutorial should recognize it. It's a small street race between one to eight players and is available at Rank 0. Only sedans are available in this race.

Hold Up

This Lamar Davis mission is another tutorial mission. Prior to it, the player buys new clothes. After that, they perform a robbery and learn about Wanted Levels.

Ballas to the Wall

GTA Online players can do this Lamar Davis mission at Rank 5. Only one to two players can participate. It involves stealing a purple Schafter from some Ballas and returning it to Simeon's dealership.

Its simplicity makes it perfect for beginners to grind in GTA Online.

Community Outreach

A few Lamar Davis Contact Missions require the player to operate with other real-life people. Community Outreach is one of them, and one must play with three other real-life players.

Ultimately, it's a mission unlocked at Rank 5 that involves eliminating some Ballas and Vagos.

Slow and Low

GTA Online players can only do this mission with one other person. The two must deliver some lowriders to a destination and avoid cops on the way. Near the end, they must also get rid of some Ballas.

It's a G Thing

This Lamar Davis mission is also unlocked at Rank 5, and requires two players to complete it. Here, they must help get Gerald out of police custody and take him to a location near Del Perro Pier.

Funeral Party

Four players are required to attempt this mission. It's unlocked at Rank 5, and consists of going to a Vagos funeral, taking them out, and stealing some Romero Hearses.

Lowrider Envy

Lowrider Envy requires two players and is unlocked at Rank 5. Here, one acts as a sniper, and the other is on the ground floor. Both players eliminate some Ballas and steal a Chino.

Point and Shoot

Like before, this Lamar Davis mission involves two players and is available at Rank 5. This time, the two are taking a photograph and getting rid of some Vagos. They also steal a lowrider and deliver it to Gerald.

Desperate Times Call For...

This Lamar Davis mission involves four players and is available at Rank 5. It involves several gang wars and has the player destroy the customized Moonbeam in the end.

Peace Offerings

Peace Offerings is the final Lamar Davis mission from the Lowriders update; it requires four GTA Online players and is also available at Rank 5. Together, they must steal two customized Buccaneers and eliminate some Vagos.

San Andreas Seoul

San Andreas Seoul is the first Lamar Davis mission to require a higher Rank. GTA Online players must be at least Rank 16, and one to four members can attempt it. Here, they must steal a Hauler and subsequently, lose the cops.

Ticket to Elysium

Rank 18+ GTA Online players can try to do Ticket to Elysium. Like the previous mission, one to four members are required. It's similar to San Andreas Seoul in that the player steals a Packer and has to lose the cops.

Going Down the GOH

Up to two players can do this Lamar Davis mission. It's unlocked at Rank 20 and consists of stealing a Phantom and delivering it to a depot.

Caught Napping

Up to two players can do Caught Napping, and it's also available at Rank 20. In this Lamar Davis mission, GTA Online enthusiasts save a character named Leroy and deliver him to Leroy's Electricals.

Some Ballas will give chase, so players should eliminate them to get Leroy there safely. If he perishes, the mission fails.

Lost MC RIP

One or two GTA Online players can do this Lamar Davis mission at Rank 25. In this instance, they go to the Hill Valley Church cemetery and eliminate some Lost MC members.

GTA Online players can pick up the money and weapons that the Lost MC drop, further raising the potential loot from this mission.

No Smoking

No Smoking is the final Lamar Davis mission in GTA Online, and it's unlocked at Rank 30. Up to four players can attempt this mission. It involves them stealing a Hauler that is full of Redwood Cigarettes from some Vagos.

The Vagos will try to stop the player(s), but after stealing the truck, the only objective is to deliver it. Hence, one can ignore the Vagos if it's convenient.

Lamar offers a diverse set of missions that are both exhilarating and methodical. Players must be on their toes if they want to complete them without fail.

