How to start a Street Race Series in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners Update 

Now that the much-anticipated GTA Online update is here, fans cannot wait to flaunt their skills and leave enemy players in the dust.

The Los Santos Tuners update introduced a bunch of new things to GTA Online: New shops, prize ride challenges, new vehicles, the ability to challenge fellow players to a race and whatnot.

This article explains how players can start the Street Race Series in GTA Online.

How to start the Street Race Series in GTA Online:

There are a million reasons to participate in the street race series in GTA Online and barely any for missing out on this incredible experience.

Here's how players can join the Street Race Series in GTA Online:

Pull up the map and wind through the icons on the right hand side of the screen until they find the option to start a Street Race. There are quite a few to choose from, including Street Race Series, Straight Race Series and a couple more. Following are the Races available to players after the Los Santos Tuners update:

Scramble

Head-to-Head

Time Trials

Street Race Series:

Sprint

Pursuit Series

Another way to start the Street Race Series in GTA Online is to go to a LS Car Meet and sign up for one with the organizer. The organizers can be found hanging out inside the building and the matchmaking usually doesn't take a whole lot of time, after which the player can pick a vehicle of their choice from the options available.

The Street Race Series is a must-have experience in GTA Online. Not only does it allow players to rejuvenate the joy of being able to do something new and exciting in the game world but also enable them to earn some well-deserved reputation from each race. Furthermore, the LS Car Meet also hosts a Prize Ride that players can claim upon completing a set of assigned missions. All in all, the Street Race Series is worth all the buzz and has something to offer everyone in GTA Online.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod