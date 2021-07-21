How to use the new Media Player in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The Los Santos Tuners update arrived in GTA Online yesterday. While the main highlights of the update were centered around tuner culture, it also introduced some new music and a media player.

The update comes with LS Car Meet, new vehicles and races, some new missions, and a purchasable property. It also includes some collectibles in the form of 4 media sticks. These can be acquired to listen to new music on the media player.

This article will explain what the media player is, and how to play the collectible music on it.

GTA Online Tuners update: What is the new Media Player?

After downloading the Los Santos Tuners update, players may notice a new radio station in the radio selection wheel. This is called the Media Player, and it remains inaccessible unless at least one of the media sticks has been found.

Unlike ordinary radio stations, which are playable from the get-go, this requires hunting after collectible, which is a unique thing. However, it isn't quite tiresome to find them as there are only 4 of them, and in quite easy-to-find places.

When attempting to switch to the Media Player without having any media stick, the following message is shown:

"Find and collect media sticks that contain music (EPs, mixtapes, live recordings & more) from locations around Los Santos. Collected sticks can be played on the Media Player and set via the Inventory section of the Interaction Menu."

Since it is titled "Media Player", console players expected a custom radio where they could play their own music. However, many were disappointed to discover that this was something else entirely, and not what its name suggests.

The music is only limited to 4 tracks for now, which might also disappoint some fans. PC players can, however, still play their own music in GTA Online using the custom station Self Radio.

What is CircoLoco Records?

CircoLoco Records is the result of a collaboration between Rockstar Games and CircoLoco, an Ibiza-based party event. The 4 EPs that are included in the media sticks in GTA Online are from its debut compilation album, Monday Dreamin'.

This album has been compiled and remixed for the game by Seth Troxler. It includes 20 tunes by various artists, featuring Dixon, Moodymann, Rampa, and Tale of Us, who act as regular DJs in GTA Online. Moodymann also brings many new Contract Missions to the game.

