How to complete Short Trips in GTA Online

Ever since Rockstar introduced The Contract in GTA Online, players have been excited to meet Franklin Clinton. However, the best part of the DLC is playing as him or Lamar Davis.

This is possible in the 3-part co-op mission series called Short Trips. This article guides GTA Online players on how this can be achieved.

Short Trips co-op missions: Play as Lamar or Franklin in GTA Online The Contract

The Short Trips co-op mission can only be unlocked when the main storyline mission of GTA Online's The Contract DLC is complete. After finishing The Dr. Dre Contract, players will receive a call from Franklin. This usually happens after a few hours have passed following the mission.

They are then free to go to Record A Studios when this is completed. They must then visit the Smoking Room and pick the Smoke Special Strain option. Players should remember that these are co-op missions and require two players to play them.

The mission will not begin unless two players have joined it. The host can send a request in a public lobby for a stranger to join them. It is even better to play with a friend, as coordination could prove vital.

Once the basic prerequisites are fulfilled, players can visit the studio and smoke the special strain. This shows a special cutscene that culminates in both the player characters having an out-of-body experience (OBD).

Meanwhile, Franklin and Lamar leave the player. This is when the game hands over control to these two Story Mode characters. Franklin is governed by the leader, while the second player controls Lamar.

While playing as these two, players can complete three missions. These have to be started by visiting the recording studio and smoking the special strain each time. The missions are listed as follows:

Short Trips - Seed Capital

Short Trips - Fire It Up

Short Trips - OG Kush

There are various nods to previous GTA games and events throughout these missions. This is notably true of the second mission, Fire It Up, which features a reenactment of the "Lamar roasts Franklin" cutscene and a reference to the repossession missions in GTA 5.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fire It Up itself is a clear parallel to the GTA San Andreas mission Are You Going to San Fierro?, since both involve burning down cannabis plantations.

Edited by Srijan Sen