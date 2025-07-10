The new GTA Online weekly update is now live, and it’s about earning money from Weed this time. Till July 16, 2025, Smoke on the Water business will give 2x bonuses on Money Laundering missions. Moreover, Lamar needs help and is willing to give 2x cash and RP rewards if you help him in the Lamar Contact Missions. Furthermore, he and Franklin also need to handle some business together in Short Trips, which is also now 2x boosted for the next couple of days.

Both the Biker Weed Farm Stock and Nightclub Organic Produce Stock will be generating 2x faster throughout the week. There are also up to 40% discounts to claim and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about Weed bonuses (July 10–16, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

2x on Featured Series include:

Running Back I and III

Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) I and III

Hunting Pack IV and VII

Hunting Pack (Remix) III and IV

2x Production Speed:

Nightclub Organic Produce Stock

Biker Weed Farm Stock

FIB Priority File:

One can still earn daily bonuses from locating all GTA Online LS Tags in Los Santos and Blaine County.

List of cars and other vehicles to check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 10–16, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Dewbauchee Massacro

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Vulcar Warrener

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Coil Brawler

BF Bifta

Canis Kahalari

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The Bravado Banshee GTS sports car can still be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website.

New weekly discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (July 10–16, 2025)

40% off:

30% off:

Moreover, finding the Shipwreck location still gives daily cash and RP bonuses. The next GTA Online weekly update will be released on July 17, 2025.

