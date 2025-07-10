The new GTA Online weekly update is now live, and it’s about earning money from Weed this time. Till July 16, 2025, Smoke on the Water business will give 2x bonuses on Money Laundering missions. Moreover, Lamar needs help and is willing to give 2x cash and RP rewards if you help him in the Lamar Contact Missions. Furthermore, he and Franklin also need to handle some business together in Short Trips, which is also now 2x boosted for the next couple of days.
Both the Biker Weed Farm Stock and Nightclub Organic Produce Stock will be generating 2x faster throughout the week. There are also up to 40% discounts to claim and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is all about Weed bonuses (July 10–16, 2025)
2x Cash and RP:
2x on Featured Series include:
- Running Back I and III
- Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) I and III
- Hunting Pack IV and VII
- Hunting Pack (Remix) III and IV
2x Production Speed:
- Nightclub Organic Produce Stock
- Biker Weed Farm Stock
FIB Priority File:
One can still earn daily bonuses from locating all GTA Online LS Tags in Los Santos and Blaine County.
List of cars and other vehicles to check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 10–16, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Vulcar Warrener
Luxury Autos Showroom:
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
Premium Test Ride:
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Coil Brawler
- BF Bifta
- Canis Kahalari
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (The Duggan Robbery)
- Ocelot Virtue (The Podium Robbery)
- Överflöd Tyrant (The Gangbanger Robbery)
The Bravado Banshee GTS sports car can still be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website.
New weekly discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (July 10–16, 2025)
40% off:
- Precision Rifle – Plus benefits
- Railgun – Gun Van
- Schyster Deviant
- Vapid Trophy Truck
- Imponte Nightshade
- Lampadati Novak
- Nagasaki Stryder
- Lampadati Casco
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Obey 8F Drafter
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Western Powersurge
- Dinka RT3000
- Canis Terminus
- Maxwell Vagrant
- LF-22 Starling
30% off:
Moreover, finding the Shipwreck location still gives daily cash and RP bonuses. The next GTA Online weekly update will be released on July 17, 2025.
