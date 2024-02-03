5 reasons to own Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online

There are a plethora of vehicles in GTA Online, ranging from extravagant cars to fast motorcycles. However, some don't fit the general mold and are often sidelined by the community. The Maxwell Vagrant is one such vehicle in the online multiplayer that is fun to ride but is relatively unknown and underrated mostly among new players.

That said, this does not mean that it is bad or not worth riding. Due to the sheer number of cars available in the game, it is normal for some of them to disappear or get sidelined. Well, this article will give you five reasons why the Maxwell Vagrant is a great mode of transport in the online multiplayer and why you should purchase it.

5 reasons why you should purchase the Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online

1) You want a superior Dune Buggy

Among the various wacky vehicles in GTA Online, the Dune Buggies stand out a lot. It is also a popular choice among players who like to have fun in the game. However, if you're looking for something that looks and feels like the Buggy but performs better, then you should go for Maxwell Vagrant.

Not only does the Vagrant look sturdy, but it is superior to the normal Dune Buggy in almost every aspect. Keep in mind that you will also need to pay a good price for this jump in performance and fun in GTA Online.

2) It's top speed

If top speed is something that you look for in a vehicle, then the Maxwell Vagrant will not disappoint you. For being an off-road vehicle, it is pretty quick and can reach a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) after being fully upgraded. This is quite impressive for a vehicle that is made to tackle rough terrain.

This also makes it one of the fastest vehicles in its category, with only a couple of motorcycles and other cars ahead of it in terms of speed. Moreover, due to its small size and lightweight, the Vagrant feels faster than it actually is, which makes it even better.

3) Its off-road performance

After a speed test, a vehicle must do what it is meant to do. Being an off-road car in GTA Online, the Maxwell Vagrant performs exceptionally well on rough terrain. This makes it a perfect choice when you want to head down a hill but don't want to take the paved road. It also works decently well on snow.

On top of that, it is also quite grippy, which allows it to stick to the gravel without slipping much. This should be the most important feature of an offroad vehicle, and the Vagrant excels in it. So, it won't matter if the pavement is wet or slippery because this vehicle will stick to the ground like a pro.

4) Handling and acceleration

While the Maxwell Vagrant might not be among the fastest cars in GTA Online, it has one of the best handling in the game. Being an off-road vehicle does help it conquer sharp turns and uneven pavement quite well without rolling over or losing speed.

Now, the Vagrant is quite light and will come to a halt if you crash against other cars in the game. However, it has great acceleration, which, combined with its weight, allows the vehicle to regain the lost momentum in no time. This is an excellent feature that makes it perfect for high-speed chases or when you're trying to reach somewhere in record time.

5) It's a fun ride that has a decent number of customization options

Apart from all the fancy things, the Maxwell Vagrant is a really fun ride. It's quick, quirky, and has a personality that is best suited for players who like adventure and aren't afraid of getting blown to smithereens by an Oppressor.

Now, while the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering great discounts on several vehicles apart from the Vagrant, its price should not intimidate you. It offers tons of fun alongside some sweet customization options that allow this vehicle to turn into a true off-roading beast. So, if you have some cash to burn and want a fun ride, we recommend going for the Maxwell Vagrant.

