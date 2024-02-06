10 things to know about GTA Online's Vagrant

Among the several GTA Online vehicles that have been added over the years, some, like the Vagrant, stand out more than the others. However, this is not only due to the performance but also because of how much fun they are to drive across the map. While most players go straight for a sports car or supercar, some like to probe around and look for something more exciting.

Rockstar Games has added tons of such vehicles that offer both reliability and excitement to keep players invested in the game. When the concrete streets and highways start to look boring, it's time to head down the hill and take the uneven terrain.

However, you will need a suitable vehicle for this, and the Maxwell Vagrant offers satisfying performance for its category and price. This article will tell you 10 things you should know before purchasing this vehicle in-game.

10 things everybody should know about the Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online

1) It is an off-road vehicle

The most important thing to know about the Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online is that it is an offroad vehicle. This means while it performs quite well on rough and uneven terrain, it is not necessarily made for races and tracks. So, don't expect it to win you races against amazing sports cars.

2) It's a superior Dune Buggy

The Dune Buggy is an iconic vehicle that most players would instantly recognize. However, the Vagrant is an upgrade and a superior version of this vehicle that delivers the looks and performance most players expect from this category. So, if you are looking for something that looks like a Dune Buggy but is better, the Vagrant is the perfect choice.

3) It's quick

While Vagrant might not be the fastest car in GTA Online, it certainly does not lack in speed. It's quick and quirky, making it an excellent ride for everybody in the game. Players can easily reach a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) after fully upgrading the vehicle. This is quite good for an off-road vehicle in the online multiplayer.

4) It's very light

Being an off-road vehicle that resembles a buggy, Rockstar Games decided to keep the weight of the vehicle under control. This means the Maxwell Vagrant only weighs 1477 lbs (670 kg), which is quite light. But it also makes sense because the vehicle needs to traverse uneven roads that consist of gravel and boulders, and being heavy will make that difficult.

5) It's expensive

While most players would guess the Maxwell Vagrant is one of the free cars that you can get in GTA Online, the reality is far from it. This vehicle comes with a whopping price tag of $2,214,000, which makes it slightly hard for low-level players to purchase.

6) It's very grippy and sticks to the ground

Most off-road vehicles have good grips. However, Vagrant shines in this department. It has an amazing grip that makes it stick to the pavement no matter the weather and conditions. This allows the driver to tackle all sorts of terrains, from loose gravel to wet highways, with relative ease.

7) It has good handling

If you're looking for something that does not spin out of control or struggles too much at the curves, then the Maxwell Vagrant might be a great option. The vehicle has good top speed and grippy tires, along with some of the best handling in the game. So, you can traverse the traffic quite easily in GTA Online.

8) It has a good number of customizations

Customization options are another thing that most players look for when purchasing a vehicle. The Vagrant might not be the most customizable car in GTA Online, but it still offers some good upgrades for the vehicle's appearance as well as performance. Thus, if you're looking for sweet customizations for an off-road vehicle, you should get the Vagrant.

9) It comes to a halt after a crash but also speeds up quick

Since the Vagrant is quite light, it comes to a complete halt if you crash it against other vehicles. Thus, you must be careful when driving in heavy traffic. However, the car has excellent acceleration, which allows it to gain momentum quickly.

10) It is a fun ride

If you don't care about the top speed and acceleration but look for fun when riding a car, the Vagrant is a good choice. It is quirky and fun to take it down the hill or on a rough patch of terrain. This is also one of the reasons why several fans would like to see this vehicle in GTA 6 as well.

All in all, the Maxwell Vagrant is a good choice of transport in GTA Online, but it is not made for everyone.

