10 best free cars to get in GTA 5's online mode

While GTA 5's online mode (or simply GTA Online) has a plethora of vehicles, most of the good ones are either too difficult to obtain or expensive to purchase for beginners and new players. However, Rockstar Games has included several free cars that can be obtained by players without having to spend cash or complete dangerous tasks.

While most of the veterans are already aware of how and where to locate these vehicles, newbies often find themselves wandering around the map with no success. This article will point you toward ten of these free cars that can be obtained in online multiplayer by anyone and without much trouble.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

10 free cars in GTA Online that players should add to their garage

1) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is an amazing vehicle that has a great combination of top speed, acceleration, and handling that most of the vehicles don't offer in online multiplayer. On top of that, it also has a lot of customization options, making it a worthy addition to the roster.

Players can find the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator at the following location(s):

Can be obtained from the Southern San Andreas website.

2) Ocelot Virtue

Top Speed:119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, as it offers great top speed and handling on top of a vast array of customization options. This supercar can be obtained for free by completing some simple tasks that most players will participate in any way.

While it is not on sale during the ongoing GTA Online Black Friday 2023 sale, it is best to focus on the missions and obtain it for free.

Reward for completing the First Dose and the Last Dose missions (Los Santos Drug Wars update).

Purchase from the in-game store.

3) Karin Futo

Top Speed: 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)

The Karin Futo is one of the best free vehicles for those who love performing stunts and drifts. It can be stolen from a number of locations across the map. The numerous customization options it offers make it worth the trouble.

To locate this vehicle in the city, players will need to head over to these places:

Rockford Hills.

Los Santos International Airport (LSIA).

Los Santos Port.

Pitcher's Robbery.

4) Übermacht Zion

Top Speed: 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h)

While a lot of players underestimate the Coupe class cars in the game, Übermacht Zion is here to prove everyone wrong. It is a car that can be stolen from the streets and offers great handling and decent top speed on top of several customization options that can further enhance its performance.

Players can find it at these locations in the game:

Freeways.

Can sometimes be found in general traffic.

5) Karin Sultan

Top Speed: 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h)

Players can find Karin Sultan all across the map in GTA Online. While it is an OG vehicle in the game, it still offers tons of customization options, making it a decent choice for races and general riding.

Players who wish to add it to their garage should head over to these places:

Harmony.

La Mesa.

Strawberry.

Senora Freeway.

Larry's RV Sales.

6) Imponte Duke O'Death

Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

While the normal Duke is already a great vehicle, the Duke O'Death is an even better option everyone should have in their garage. It is an armored muscle car that offers good top speed along with great protection against Homing Missiles and other explosives.

Players can find this vehicle in the following locations:

Returning player reward for switching from old-gen to current-gen console.

Can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry store.

7) Imponte Dukes

Top Speed: 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h)

While players might find a lot of muscle cars on the street, there are only a few that can match the style of Imponte Dukes. It can be obtained for free from the Southern San Andreas website and has tons of visual and performance upgrades that allow it to shine through the multiplayer lobbies.

Players can also find the car at these locations:

Rancho.

Davis.

La Puerta.

Cypress Flats.

Vespucci Beach.

Great Ocean Highway.

8) Maibatsu Penumbra

Top Speed: 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h)

The Maibatsu Penumbra is one of the oldest vehicles in GTA 5, and players get to drive it during the Shift Work side mission in the game. However, it can also be stolen from the streets in the online multiplayer. While the performance it offers might not be that exceptional, it is plenty for a car that can be earned for free. Players can obtain it from these locations in the game:

Alta.

Vinewood.

Rockford Hills.

9) Vapid Sandking XL

Top Speed: 99.00 mph (159.32 km/h)

The Vapi Sandking is an off-road car that appears in both the single-player and the multiplayer modes of the game. Additionally, like every other vehicle, this too offers tons of customization options, making it quite special.

Players can obtain it for free from these locations in GTA Online:

Sandy Shores.

Senora Way.

Larry's RV Sales.

10) Cheval Marshall

Top Speed: 80.25 mph (129.15 km/h)

Cheval Marshall is a monster truck that can be obtained in both the single-player campaign and the online multiplayer of GTA 5 from the streets. While Rockstar used to reward this vehicle for free to returning players switching from old-gen consoles to the current-gen, it is now free for everyone.

There are only two ways to obtain it in GTA Online:

Returning Player reward.

Purchase it from the Warstock Cache & Carry store.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games adds more free vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6 to keep things interesting for the players.

