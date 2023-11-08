5 fastest legendary cars in GTA Online, ranked according to top speed

GTA Online has tons of fast vehicles that are capable of leaving others in the dust. But, there are some legendary cars in the game that are loved by the community. There are mainly two conditions that a vehicle needs to meet to be called legendary: It was present in the game since the beginning, or it was a part of the previous GTA titles as well.

While there are several such vehicles in online multiplayer, not all of them can go fast. But in the brutal world of GTA Online, slow vehicles are an easy target for griefer and other players. But, picking out a fast car can sometimes be challenging.

So, this article lists the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online that have legendary status.

Ranking the top five fastest legendary cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Infernus

There is no shortage of Supercars in GTA Online, but Pegassi Infernus is an OG vehicle that has appeared in almost every other previous title including San Andreas, Liberty City, and Vice City. Based on the real-life Lamborghini Murcielago and Lamborghini Diablo, this is an easily recognizable vehicle.

Apart from the looks, Pegassi Infernus is also capable of achieving a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h). However, Rockstar Games has removed this vehicle from the normal stores, but earlier, it could be purchased for $440,000.

4) Bravado Banshee

Veteran Grand Theft Auto players will easily recognize Bravado Banshee as this Sports Car appeared in all the major titles. With a sleek, classic, sporty look and a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), it is a popular pick among race enthusiasts of the game.

Rockstar Games added this vehicle to the HSW Performance Mods-compatible list so players can spend extra cash to boost the top speed up to 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h). This makes it a whole different beast that can challenge anyone in the game.

3) Vapid Bullet

Fans of the sports coupe car are well aware of the Vapid Bullet. Not only is this vehicle capable of reaching a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h), but it is also an OG vehicle that appeared in GTA San Andreas.

It has a rather unique design that helps it to stand out. The sweet exhaust note is another aspect of this car that makes everyone turn back and look at it. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has removed this vehicle from the stores. However, players could spend $155,000 to get it when it was still in the game.

2) Pfister Comet

Anyone who has played GTA 4 will instantly recognize Pfister Comet as it was Niko's main vehicle in the game. But this real-life Porsche 911-inspired vehicle is equally popular in Grand Theft Auto Online as well. It has both the looks and the speed that make it a great pick for races.

Capable of reaching a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), the Pfister Comet could earlier be bought for just $100,000. However, the developer discontinued the car from the normal stores in June 2023. Now, players need to wait for this vehicle to appear in certain events to be able to get a shot at it.

1) Grotti Cheetah

The Grotti Cheetah takes the top of the list and has appeared in almost all the previous Grand Theft Auto games. This vehicle is one of the first Supercars that Rockstar Games added to GTA Online. Not only does it have an aggressive design, but it also has a speed that compliments its looks.

It is capable of achieving a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h), which is by far the fastest top speed for any legendary car on this list. Unfortunately, players can no longer purchase it normally in the game as the developers removed it from the stores. however, it could be obtained for just $650,000 when it was available in the game.

With the GTA 6 announcement date coming ever closer, fans are hoping to hear about some of these amazing vehicles that might appear in the future title as well.

