5 reasons why GTA 4 Remastered could release before Red Dead Redemption 3

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 is considered by most fans as one of the best games in the series. It not only has a heart-touching story but also a well-written protagonist. However, since the game came out way back in 2008, a lot of fans wish the developers remastered the title as they did with the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

Similarly, Red Dead Redemption is another immensely popular series from Rockstar Games. RDR 2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) did extremely well, so fans are hoping for a third game. However, the Grand Theft Auto community wishes that the developers focus more on GTA 6 or rather remaster some of the iconic titles in the series.

Well, there are several reasons why Rockstar Games might follow this path instead of rolling out a new game. This article will list five such reasons to help you get a better picture of the situation.

Note: The article is subjective and only reflects the views of the writer.

Five reasons why GTA Remasters might roll out before Red Dead Redemption 3

1) RDR 3 will be a completely new game

Everyone knows that creating a new game takes a lot of time and resources. Rockstar has claimed to be working on GTA 6 for a long time now, but there is still no definitive release date. This is the biggest reason why a lot of people think that Red Dead Redemption 3 will take even more time to roll out.

On the other hand, a remaster is relatively easier to do, and Rockstar usually hires a third-party company to do this for them. This is cost-effective, and the developers can focus on other major projects in the meantime.

2) Rockstar needs to keep the community busy

Grand Theft Auto fans have been drilling Rockstar with GTA 6 release date questions for years. But the video game publishing company has decided to stay quiet without revealing anything big. They rolled out the Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2021 to keep the fans busy.

This was warmly welcomed by the community, paving the way for the devs to keep everyone busy and distracted. However, releasing a new game in the Red Dead Redemption series will once again rile up the Grand Theft Auto fans, which the company most probably doesn't want to happen.

3) GTA 4 deserves a comeback

Fans of Niko Bellic remember all the cool missions and the heartbreaking story of the game. While everything was quite good in GTA 4, it still has been way too long since the title rolled out. Back then, the graphics and the gameplay mechanics were decent. But both of these things can change with a remaster.

Fans saw how things got better in Vice City, San Andreas, and Liberty City with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. This has given everyone a glimmer of hope that Niko might also get to make a comeback. Since he is one of the best protagonists in Grand Theft Auto, it is understandable that everyone wants to see him in a new avatar.

4) GTA 4 could be the next in line for a remaster

Since Rockstar Games has been working on remasters, Grand Theft Auto 4 might be the next title they decide to improve. Considering all the other games that recently got this treatment are set right before the events of GTA 4, it only makes sense for the developers to start with this game now.

The recent Definitive Editions remastered the 3-D universe trilogy to give them better graphics, gameplay mechanics, and other UI overhauls. It can be said that Grand Theft Auto 4 deserves the same treatment and love from the developers as the other games.

5) Rockstar takes a long time to release new RDR games

Looking back, Rockstar rolled out the first Red Dead Redemption game way back in 2010. The second title only came out in 2018 after a massive gap of eight years. But, the game broke several records and has become a fan-favorite ever since.

Thus, it is not surprising that the developers are taking their sweet time to make the next addition to the RDR series. If they follow the same trend, Red Dead Redemption 3 might release in 2026. But in the meantime, they can roll out Grand Theft Auto 4 Remastered to break their empty streak and focus on something other than Grand Theft Auto Online.

These were the five reasons that might affect the release date of RDR 3. Since GTA 6 is in active development, they can remaster Grand Theft Auto 4 to compensate for the lost time.

