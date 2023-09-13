Why to avoid buying the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, even in 2023

The GTA Trilogy features three classic titles' Definitive Editions, yet this collection of remasters isn't an easy recommendation, even in 2023 and beyond. While the game is nowhere near as laughably bad as it was at launch, it still has some notable flaws worth addressing. For starters, the remasters' graphics are divisive. The environments look good, but the characters often look terrible for a modernized game.

Generally speaking, the original Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are superior with mod support. One problem that gamers might have is that those titles were delisted from common digital retailers like Steam.

This article won't focus on alternative ways to play those classic titles, instead focusing on why the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is lackluster.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition isn't worth getting today

A prime example of how some characters became way worse-looking in the remaster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original three games that inspired the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition were masterpieces for their time. Grand Theft Auto III revolutionized 3D games as a whole, while Vice City and San Andreas are still beloved titles enjoyed by gamers worldwide today.

It was already ambitious for the GTA Trilogy remasters to try and surpass the original games. In some areas, they did succeed, such as:

Quality-of-life improvements: GPS, weapon wheel, and mission checkpoints are convenient for the player.

GPS, weapon wheel, and mission checkpoints are convenient for the player. Enhanced graphics: Some environmental shots can look good, especially since Unreal Engine helps improve the lighting quite well.

That said, there are several areas where the remasters fail.

How the original games surpass the remaster

Here's a quick list of flaws of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition:

Lazy AI upscaling: AI upscaling some objects looks fine, but the textures can look bad on others, especially when text is involved.

AI upscaling some objects looks fine, but the textures can look bad on others, especially when text is involved. Bad character models: While the original games looked wonky at times, they were a product of their era. By comparison, a remaster having arguably uglier character models for some people (Denise, Candy Suxxx, Ken Rosenberg, etc.) is not good.

While the original games looked wonky at times, they were a product of their era. By comparison, a remaster having arguably uglier character models for some people (Denise, Candy Suxxx, Ken Rosenberg, etc.) is not good. Buggy: The original titles had bugs, yet the remaster introduces some new ones, as described in the above video around 7:22.

The original titles had bugs, yet the remaster introduces some new ones, as described in the above video around 7:22. Lack of mod support: The unpopularity of the remasters means modders often don't waste their time making good mods. You will find much better content for the original games than their supposed successors.

The unpopularity of the remasters means modders often don't waste their time making good mods. You will find much better content for the original games than their supposed successors. Downgrades in some areas: For example, there are fewer weather cycles in San Andreas Definitive Edition than in the original. Some cheat codes and songs have also been removed.

For example, there are fewer weather cycles in San Andreas Definitive Edition than in the original. Some cheat codes and songs have also been removed. High price: Paying $59.99 is a high price for an honestly disappointing remaster. Getting this game is okay when there is a hefty discount, but it cannot be recommended at full price.

Rockstar Games has updated the title a few times, with the last major patch being on October 18, 2022. There hasn't been any news about any future changes in 2023 and beyond. That means gamers are stuck with an otherwise mediocre experience that is overpriced.

Note that many mods that fix the original games are free. Anybody who loves San Andreas can easily get a much better "Definitive Edition" by using some mods on it than purchasing the GTA Trilogy. Unless Rockstar Games makes a big patch later this year, you're better off avoiding this remaster.

