Rockstar is still yet to reveal a GTA Trilogy mobile port release date

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has offered a GTA Trilogy mobile port release date. On the latter company's earnings call on August 8, 2023, it was merely stated that the launch date for this offering was "TBA." Similarly, Rockstar Games has not made any comment on this anticipated mobile port's release date. The original remaster came out on November 11, 2021.

Rockstar Games once announced that the trilogy was planned to be released in 2022's first half, but it ended up being delayed. Take-Two Interactive also stated that this title's Android and iOS ports were planned for Fiscal 2023. However, the trilogy is yet to come out for mobile devices as of August 9.

GTA Trilogy's mobile port still has no known release date

Fans of the GTA Trilogy might be disappointed to see the lack of news surrounding its mobile release date. This isn't the only problem, however. There haven't been any videos, photos, or even text from Rockstar Games regarding the ongoing development of this trilogy's Android and iOS ports.

It is worth pointing out that Take-Two Interactive confirmed several other games' release dates, like Zynga's Top Troops coming out in Fiscal 2024. However, the GTA Trilogy still bizarrely has "TBA" listed as its launch date.

That means there could be no plans to release it in 2023. Unfortunately, there is no way of confirming such theories until either Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive reveals relevant information in the future.

No patch news

Anybody who already has the GTA Trilogy on current-gen consoles or the PC should know no new content has been announced for this game on these platforms. No new patch notes were released for this remaster, meaning any bugs or other issues will remain unfixed for the time being.

This title barely had a presence in Take-Two Interactive's August 8 earnings call. The only thing of note mentioned during it was this mobile port's "TBA" release date.

The last patch for this remaster was released on October 18, 2022. No credible leaks have surfaced in recent weeks surrounding this game. It's unknown if future GTA Trilogy updates or the long-awaited mobile port have been canceled.

No updates on GTA San Andreas VR, either

Some gamers might remember when Meta's Mark Zuckerberg promised an Oculus Quest 2 port of GTA San Andreas on October 28, 2021. Sadly, there have been no updates on this since then. Take-Two Interactive never brings it up in their earnings calls, and Rockstar Games hasn't commented on this project in recent months.

Some fans speculate that the VR port could be canceled, but there is no official news on this subject. All that is known is that this project was being worked on by Video Games Deluxe, the team behind the well-received L.A. Noire VR - The Case Files.

This article was written using information available as of August 9, 2023. There is no timetable for when potential updates to this news story will come out.

