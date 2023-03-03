What happened to GTA San Andreas VR: Current state, release date rumors, & more

The rumored GTA San Andreas VR was announced four months ago on October 28, 2021, at Meta's (previously Facebook) Connect 2022 livestream event.

The proposed virtual reality title from Rockstar Games and its collaboration partners was going to be featured for play on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said in the live event that Oculus had been working on the game for many years at the time.

Since then, no one has reported anything significant about GTA San Andreas VR and its development. This article should help readers understand the game's current state, rumored release date, and more.

Complete details about GTA San Andreas VR

More about the announcement

SOURCE: GTA San Andreas VR for Oculus Quest 2 is being developed by Video Games Deluxe, the studio that teased a AAA Rockstar VR game last year. This is the same studio behind Rockstar's LA Noire: The VR Case Files ( youtu.be/Rd9Lg-farIw ).SOURCE: linkedin.com/feed/update/ur… GTA San Andreas VR for Oculus Quest 2 is being developed by Video Games Deluxe, the studio that teased a AAA Rockstar VR game last year. This is the same studio behind Rockstar's LA Noire: The VR Case Files (youtu.be/Rd9Lg-farIw).SOURCE: linkedin.com/feed/update/ur… https://t.co/PQbEqLP5EW

As confirmed by a LinkedIn post from the development studio Video Games Deluxe under contract with Rockstar Games and Oculus, it had begun work on developing the awaited remastered version of GTA San Andreas on VR systems.

Video Games Deluxe is also responsible for having developed the VR version of Rockstar Games' LA Noire called LA Noire: The VR Case Files.

The current state of the game

One thing to note is that this massively ambitious project was given to a team of only 11 professionals.

Usually, a generic VR port version of a game title takes around 8-12 months of development. What is unusual is that Oculus did say that it had been working on the game for many years.

It really wouldn’t surprise me if the project has been cancelled. I emailed two times, but still nothing from the PR teams. I emailed Meta PR regarding the status of San Andreas VR, but received no response back. It really wouldn’t surprise me if the project has been cancelled. I emailed two times, but still nothing from the PR teams.

Popular Twitter user Ben (@videotech_), who works with Rockstar INTEL, posted the tweet mentioned above two days ago. In it, he reported that he emailed Meta's PR team regarding the current state of GTA SA VR, but received no replies.

He further said that he reached out to them twice, but still received no response. Given all of that, Ben suspects that it is highly unlikely that the VR version of the classic game GTA San Andreas will be released.

So, if I had to take a guess they're waiting for the game to get to a better place technically which has slowed down dev. @NationalPepper As far as we know the GTA San Andreas: VR port will be utilizing The DE version, this comes via the leaked files which showed a first-person mode in SA.So, if I had to take a guess they're waiting for the game to get to a better place technically which has slowed down dev. @videotech_ @NationalPepper As far as we know the GTA San Andreas: VR port will be utilizing The DE version, this comes via the leaked files which showed a first-person mode in SA.So, if I had to take a guess they're waiting for the game to get to a better place technically which has slowed down dev.

Twitter user KARIM (@374_Karim) believes that the VR port will be using features from the Definitive Edition version in its codebase. This idea originates from the fact that the leaked files of the game showed a first-person mode in GTA San Andreas.

Possible release dates

Since there has been no major announcement or response from Rockstar Games or Oculus, fans can only speculate about the release date.

It's already been almost two years since the title was hinted at in early 2021 and given that there has been no response from the developers or the partners, it is hard to determine an accurate release date.

The PS VR2 has been released and some believe that the game could be released anytime soon.

Price predictions

Regarding the price of GTA San Andreas VR, there has been no official remark from Rockstar Games. But looking at similar VR titles could give an assumption about the price range.

The last VR title from Video Games Deluxe, LA Noire: The VR Case Files is available on Steam for a cost of $29.99. So, the estimated price of GTA SA VR could be in the range of $25 to $35. It may be more since it will be in huge demand upon release.

Players can only hope that the game is released as soon as possible for Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and even on the latest PSVR 2 headset. One thing's certain, the hopefully well-developed VR port will make a mark on the virtual reality gaming industry.

