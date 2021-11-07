How to download GTA San Andreas on Oculus Quest VR

GTA San Andreas is the first GTA game that is getting a VR release. The game will be available exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2. However, fans might have to wait a while, as it is currently in development.

When it is eventually released, players will be able to download it from the Oculus Quest Store.

GTA San Andreas VR: From where can players download the game when it is released?

Oculus @oculus ocul.us/3pHlxRs Experience the iconic, open-world of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in an entirely new way. This @RockstarGames classic is in development for Oculus Quest 2. More details soon. #FBConnect Experience the iconic, open-world of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in an entirely new way. This @RockstarGames classic is in development for Oculus Quest 2. More details soon. #FBConnect ocul.us/3pHlxRs https://t.co/bz6YFGxRHH

All VR games made for the Oculus Quest VR devices are usually purchased from the Oculus Quest Store. As such, the game files are also downloaded from the same place. Hence, GTA San Andreas VR is most likely available only from the Oculus Quest Store.

Players can visit the store from this link. It features a digital marketplace just like Steam, Epic Games Store, or Rockstar's very own store. There is an excellent catalog of games in the store, some of which are often sold at discounted rates. The game will be exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2, and will not be playable on any other Oculus devices.

Oculus @oculus @GrandDarkElf Thanks for asking. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is only in development for Quest 2. @GrandDarkElf Thanks for asking. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is only in development for Quest 2.

GTA San Andreas VR will be developed by Video Games Deluxe. There is presently no information on what the game will look like because it is still under development. Gameplay footage and screenshots haven't come out yet. As a result, fans are still in the dark about the game's release date.

Another important thing to note is that the VR version is probably for the original game and not the upcoming remastered version. Hence, some fans have been left wondering whether this is a wise decision or not. This is because the textures in the original game are incredibly pixelated.

The Definitive Edition of San Andreas, on the other hand, looks quite detailed. The remasters have been completely reworked in terms of graphics and gameplay. However, the cartoonish design has been left intact, which brings back the nostalgia of the original game.

R E X X @rexxgta @oculus @RockstarGames Wayfarer, SFUR on the radio, trip to San Fierro, then to Las Venturas then back to Los Santos... I cannot wait. This is gonna be great!! @oculus @RockstarGames Wayfarer, SFUR on the radio, trip to San Fierro, then to Las Venturas then back to Los Santos... I cannot wait. This is gonna be great!!

The reception has been mostly positive so far, and fans seem to be extremely hyped about it. Oculus hasn't revealed any other details regarding the game. No news has been shared regarding its gameplay, pricing, or features.

It is likely to be an Oculus exclusive, which means that players might not be able to purchase (and download it) from any other store.

