GTA San Andreas VR to be showcased at Meta Quest event

GTA San Andreas VR is one of five games that will be showcased at the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on April 20. The VR version of the game was first announced back in October 2021, when news of the Definitive Edition Trilogy was just confirmed.

With this upcoming event, GTA fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the game looks like in VR. It will also be the first game from the series to be remade for VR devices and could possibly lead to more VR ports of Grand Theft Auto games in the future.

The second Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will unveil GTA San Andreas VR for the first time

On April 20, 2022, Meta will be conducting its second Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Several new games, as well as improvements to the Meta Quest 2 device, will be showcased at the event. Apparently, one of these games will be the VR edition of GTA San Andreas.

Last October, it was announced at the Oculus Connect event that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas would be getting a new VR port for the Oculus Quest 2. When the announcement came out, fans naturally had countless questions about it. The most important question was about which edition of the game was going to be ported.

Interestingly, the Definitive Edition of San Andreas was then announced in the same month. As a result, players were curious to know if the VR port would be for this remastered version or not. Also, the original GTA San Andreas has some rather low-resolution textures, which wouldn't look pleasant in VR.

What changes are needed?

A VR port of the original game would have to be upscaled significantly to appear visually appealing. As of now, there hasn't been a gameplay reveal or trailer for the VR variant yet. An open-world sandbox game like GTA San Andreas, which also features tons of entertaining activities, would be quite tough to pull off in VR.

As a result, the game is expected to take some time before being finally released. Furthermore, as mentioned before, it would definitely need to be major upscaling for better visuals. This would clearly require a lot of work, as even the Definitive Edition of the game leaves out pixelated textures in many aspects of the game, such as in vehicles and clothing.

The interiors of vehicles, particularly their dashboards, appear to be undecipherable blobs of texture, which is especially noticeable when using first-person mods. Since VR is expected to be played entirely from a first-person perspective, these areas must also be polished.

Note: The source of this information is Techradar.

Edited by Atul S