Top 5 games like GTA 5, but in first person

GTA 5 came out way back in 2013, and it's been almost a whole decade since fans got the next edition. Rockstar recently revealed that Six is in active development via the Newswire Post on February 4. As far as the story mode of the fifth game is concerned, most fans have completed it more than once.

There are quite a few games that may act as great fillers while fans wait for the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series. The series isn't very first-person friendly either. The games featured on this list will quench that craving as well.

Best first-person games like GTA 5

5) Fallout 4

GTA 5 can be considered an RPG of sorts, but it doesn't fully commit to the mechanics of an actual RPG. Fallout 4, on the other hand, is a Bethesda masterpiece for all fans of the genre. It attempts to follow the steps laid down by its predecessor, Fallout 3 and New Vegas.

The game awards exploration and curiosity while being set in a post-nuclear apocalypse setting. The game is full of creepy radioactive monsters to fight and has a very dark and gloomy feel. The story kicks off with the protagonist searching for their family, but things become a lot more complicated with time.

Various factions are vying for control over several regions, and gamers must work with and against them. Completing the story isn't the end of the game, as fans continue to explore this 2015 game till today.

4) Metro Exodus

The Metro trilogy by 4A Games is based on the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky, named Metro 2033 and Last Light. It is also an open-world RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world. The predecessors of Exodus did a brilliant job, and this game builds on it. The game features a very detailed world and awards gamers who take it slow.

In Exodus, gamers finally emerge from the underground, but the game never loses the dark and gripping feeling even after this massive shift. Colonel Miller leads the protagonist, his wife, and a team of Spartan Rangers as they board the Aurora to find safe refuge outside Moscow.

The open-world is littered with enemy camps and abandoned houses full of precious resources.

3) Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software made sure the Borderlands series didn't just die out as they released Borderlands 3 five years after its predecessor. It is very similar and poles apart from GTA 5 in many ways. The RPG element is amazing, and so is the weapons system, as it features the largest arsenal a Borderlands game has ever seen.

The co-op is encouraging and the campaign is a delight as gamers can hop in with friends and tackle waves of unique and challenging enemies. The telltale art style of the series is present and better than ever, along with the great humor elements the series is known for.

Multiple and diverse character choices raise the replayability of this game exponentially.

2) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 was probably the most anticipated game in the series as it came in three years after Joseph Seed's maniacal story. Far Cry 6 tells the tale of Dani Rojas as she attempts to free her homeland from a brutal tyrant's reign. The game is set in the beautiful island nation of Yara, which Anton Castillo governs.

The game irons out many bumps that have been prevalent in the series for quite some time. The buggy sandbox free-for-all aspect is not present as it is replaced with a well-paced and optimized gameplay. The GTA-like game still allows players to choose between stealth or blazing gun approaches while taking over enemy camps.

1) Dying Light 2

Techland created an unforgettable experience with their parkour-themed zombie survival game Dying Light 1 in 2015. It wasn't just any other zombie survival game. The parkour and hardcore survival elements made it so much more. Gamers couldn't get enough of it, and the devs were quite overwhelmed with the response.

2022 finally saw Techland release the promised successor with Dying Light 2 Stay Human. As the title suggests, this game not only revolves around zombies but also focuses on surviving humans. It maintains its beloved parkour mechanics while building on them and rewards players who go off the trodden path.

The various factions fighting for resources and control see a new choice mechanic make its way into the game. Choices have consequences, and the story pans out accordingly. The freedom to roam and explore is very GTA-esque.

Although these games aren't exactly like GTA 5, there are multiple similar elements. The slight differences only raise the level of enjoyment and keep things unpredictable.

Note: This article solely uses the views and opinions of the writer.

