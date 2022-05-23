5 best GTA Online characters that should return in GTA 6

GTA 6 hopefuls can agree that the cast of GTA Online is full of extremely memorable characters, with many DLCs over the years having introduced new ones to players and fans.

While every player will have their own preferences as to who they would like to see return in the next game in the series, there are some that many fans feel they cannot live without. The selection of these characters is constantly up for debate.

This article will talk about five of the best characters from GTA Online who players would like to see make a return to GTA 6 when it finally gets released.

Top 5 characters that fans want to see make a comeback in GTA 6

5) Anderson Paak

One of the most impressive up-and-coming artists of the decade (Image via GTA Wiki)

Anderson Paak made his way into GTA Online thanks to his affiliation with Dr. Dre. This vergoning hip-hop artist has such an eclectic style of music and such talent that fans of the game would love to see him return in the series' next addition. With him, most believe he could bring some fantastic new music, which is well needed by the franchise at this stage.

There is no reason to think that if Anderson came back, he wouldn't bring a host of new friends and associates alongside. This could mean a lot for potential future businesses and missions to do with the music industry and more. Characters like Anderson Paak and Dr. Dre have really opened up a whole new world for the GTA franchise, which is truly exciting.

4) Brucie Kibbutz

The finest personal trainer in all of GTA history (Image via YouTube @blurcle)

Brucie was first introduced in GTA 4 where he became a good friend and associate of Niko Bellic, the game's protagonist. Most missions for Brucie involved acquiring cars and delivering them to certain locations around the map.

Fans were so happy when Brucie re-appeared in GTA Online at the Diamond Casino as a personal trainer. He was seen with his usual energetic characteristics, helping out Mr. Cheng, a rich Chinese businessman with flexible morals. GTA fans are hopeful that Brucie will come back at least once more for GTA 6, whenever it eventually gets launched.

3) Miguel Madrazo

The brains behind the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Miguel Madrazo is the son of the infamous Martin Madrazo. Martin plays one of the main antagonists in GTA 5 but is not seen in GTA Online, unlike his son who plays a pivotal role in the game. Without young Miguel, gamers would not have found out about El Rubio's island, Cayo Perico, and could not embark on one of the most exciting heists in the game.

GTA fans can only imagine what other missions, heists and schemes Miguel might be able to come up with if he returns to GTA 6. He certainly has the money and ability to do whatever he wants, and gamers are happy to be associated with him for potential future endeavors.

2) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is one of the fan-favorite side-characters (Image via YouTube @Renan Farias)

Lamar Davis is best friends with Franklin Clinton, one of the three main protagonists of GTA 5. In GTA Online, gamers got a better chance to know Lamar as he was able to be contacted for help with muggings. Later on, he became a playable character and was involved with Franklin in the Agency business.

With the real world and the GTA universe now accepting the legal marijuana business, Lamar has been able to create his own brand, LD Organics. This has much potential for GTA 6 as it could become one of the mainstay businesses and mission-types for the next game.

1) Dr. Dre

The biggest celebrity character to hit GTA games since the Vice City cast (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are not many people in the civilized world that don't know who Dr. Dre is. He is one of the best music producers of all time and fans of the artist and the game were over the moon to see him make an appearance in GTA Online with The Contract DLC in December 2021.

Dr. Dre would certainly be at the top of many fans' lists to make a return to GTA 6 simply because it would mean the sky is the limit for music industry-style work. The Agency, which is a very popular DLC business, allows gamers to work alongside this titan of the music industry and earn his trust and respect.

Many gamers think he could play a huge role in GTA 6 if he wanted to, opening the universe to unlimited possibilities for the future of the franchise.

