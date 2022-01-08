5 best free games like GTA 5 for Android devices in 2022

Despite being available on a vast range of platforms, GTA 5 is still unavailable on mobile gaming. One can cross their fingers and hope for Rockstar Games to release it on the action-adventure title’s tenth anniversary.

However, there are many Android games inspired by GTA 5. Players can head over to the Google Play Store to download them for free.

Best free Android games like GTA 5

1) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas will remind players of GTA 5 with its graphics and gameplay. Mobile gamers will enjoy the action-packed missions that the game offers.

Motorcycles, cars, boats and trucks are vehicles that mobile gamers can enjoy. The game has a rating of 4.3 stars and over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

2) GTS. Gangs Town Story. Action open-world shooter

The main objective of players in this story-based game is to kill the mafia lord. This game is not a clone of GTA 5 but has its own unique storyline that players would enjoy.

The game also allows players to gain superpowers once they put on certain skins. Mobile gamers can click here to download the game.

3) Los Angeles Crimes

Los Angeles Crimes allows players to enjoy the game with their friends, much like GTA 5 Online. Players can switch between first-person and third-person mode as per their preference.

Quirky modes like team death-match and zombie survival will surely entertain mobile gamers. The game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

4) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

The open-world game has over sixty different cars with nice car physics like GTA 5. Mobile gamers can download it from here.

The game's online mode can only accommodate up to 200 players on the map. The map covers an area of 10 km * 10 km.

5) Dude Theft Wars Offline & Online Multiplayer Games

Dude Theft Wars has Minecraft-like graphics, but the action and adventure will also give players GTA 5 vibes. From shooting to driving, players take part in lots of activities.

Mobile gamers can enjoy the game without an internet connection or connect with their friends online to enjoy exciting matches. They can download the game by clicking here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar