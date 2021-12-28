How to play games like GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Remote Play (2022)

Despite the humungous popularity of GTA 5, it does not have a mobile game version. It is only available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

However, there are five GTA games that mobile gamers can enjoy on the Android and iOS platforms. These GTA titles were released as part of their tenth anniversary celebration. So, players can expect Rockstar Games to come up with a mobile game version of GTA 5 after two years. This is because of the action-adventure title’s tenth anniversary in 2023.

Players can run GTA 5 using Steam Link (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to GTA 5, there are many video games that are not available on mobile gaming platforms. Players who want to enjoy PC games on their mobile devices can always use Steam Remote Play. The following guide will show them how.

How to run GTA 5 and other PC games using Steam Remote Play

Steam Link application has to be installed on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Players must follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on their Android phone:

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to download the Steam application on their Android device.

Step 2: They will have to pair their Android device to the Steam application on their PC.

Step 3: Users will then have to tap on “Start Playing”.

Step 4: Once the screen transitions to the “Big Picture Mode”, the same will get mirrored on the Android device.

Step 5: Mobile gamers will finally have to select GTA 5 or any other game of their choice from the Steam Library.

Step 6: Finally, they will have to tap the “Play” button.

Important Note: Players must have a good computer with Steam installed. They must also have a good internet connection.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and is meant for beginners.

