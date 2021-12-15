Why GTA 5 doesn’t run on Android and iOS smartphones via APK files yet

Despite being released in September 2013, the popularity of GTA 5 has not diminished one bit. Quite to the contrary, it is becoming more and more popular with every passing day.

GTA 5 is available on various platforms, including PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows. Sadly, the action-adventure open-world game is not available on mobile gaming platforms like Android and iOS.

Why can’t players enjoy GTA 5 on smartphones?

GTA 5 has not yet been released on mobile gaming platforms, so players cannot download it on their Android and iOS devices. Rockstar Games might still be on the fence about a mobile port for its most famous game yet. So until something official comes out, GTA 5 will not be playable on phones.

There are only five GTA titles available on the Google Play and Apple App stores:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto 3

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

The above games were released as part of the tenth-anniversary celebration of GTA 3. One of the reasons why GTA 5 is not available on mobile devices might be because it has not completed ten years of its release.

There are many so-called GTA 5 APK and OBB files on the internet that are detrimental to the devices. They were released by third-party websites with malicious intent.

Mobile gamers are advised not to fall into the trap as these are entirely fake and illegal. They can use other methods to run GTA 5 on their devices.

Alternative ways to run GTA 5 on mobile devices

Players can use Steam Link to run GTA 5 (Image via Steam)

Despite GTA 5 not being available for download, users can use Steam Link and PS Remote Play to enjoy the game on their Android and iOS devices.

Players must note that they need to have a computer and PlayStation to avail the services of Steam Link and PS Remote Play, respectively. They will also need a good internet connection to run the game smoothly.

