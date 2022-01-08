How much space does GTA Vice City take on Android devices?

GTA Vice City is one of the GTA titles that is available on Android and iOS. The game was released on mobile gaming platforms to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Aside from GTA Vice City, there are four other GTA games that players can enjoy on their mobile devices. The game is optimized for Android devices and has smooth controls that beginners will find comfortable. Players who do not want to enjoy touch-screen controls can opt for MoGa Wireless Game Controller and select USB gamepads.

Mobile gamers can roam around the open-world using the various vehicles that GTA Vice City offers. They will also get to take part in adventurous missions that will be filled with action and thrill.

From character models to lighting effects, the graphics of GTA Vice City is truly appreciable. The game is available in eight different languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, Russian, and Japanese.

Size required by GTA Vice City

The price of GTA Vice City in India is INR 121 (Image via Google Play Store)

The description on the Google Play Store mentions the following:

"Please ensure you have at least 1.5 GB of free space before installing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City."

Since the file size of GTA Vice City is 1.5 GB, players can expect the game to expand once it is properly installed. To be on the safe side, mobile gamers are recommended to have at least 3 GB of storage space empty so that the action-adventure title can be properly downloaded.

GTA Vice City has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and over 1 million downloads. Players will need to pay around $4.99 to purchase the game, after which they will get the option to download GTA Vice City.

Disclaimer: GTA Vice City has mature content and players below the age of 17 are advised not to play the action-adventure title.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider