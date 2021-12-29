Why BGMI Lite is likely to support low-end Android devices?

BGMI Lite is the most anticipated battle royale game in the Indian mobile gaming community. The massive demand for the lighter version is because the majority of the people in India have low-end devices.

Ever since PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned, players have been requesting the re-release of both games. While PUBG Mobile has been released as Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI Lite is yet to arrive.

Will BGMI Lite be compatible with low-end devices?

BGMI Lite will be released soon (Image via Sportskeeda)

The whole point behind the release of BGMI Lite is its compatibility with low-end devices. So it goes without saying that it will run smoothly on devices with low requirements.

As per the description on the Google Play Store, the minimum device requirements for BGMI are:

Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM memory.

BGMI can run on a mid-range device without much lag as per the above requirements. Naturally, the minimum device requirements for a lighter version will be way less. Therefore, it can be determined that BGMI Lite will run smoothly on low-end devices.

Will BGMI Lite be released in India?

The poll on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Discord server (Image via Discord)

The release of BGMI Lite seems very likely. Krafton's first official nod towards the potential release of the lighter game was via a poll that was conducted on the official Discord channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Various reasons for the release of BGMI Lite were given, and players were asked to choose any one of the following:

I can't play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I'll have better frame rates and performance in LITE version on my device.

I spent money on LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in LITE version.

Aside from the above, many BGMI influencers and players have also given hope to BGMI Lite's arrival. GodLike Esports's coach, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, in conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Debolina Banerjee, said the following:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

Edited by Yasho Amonkar