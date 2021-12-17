Can PUBG Mobile Lite India players expect BGMI Lite release date in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite players have been waiting for the arrival of BGMI Lite for a long time now. While the official release date for the game has not been confirmed yet, it is expected to roll out soon.

The hype for BGMI Lite began with the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since the majority of Indian mobile gamers have low-end devices, the massive demand for a lite version of one of the most celebrated battle royale titles is not surprising.

Will BGMI Lite be released this month?

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

While the release of BGMI Lite is more or less certain, there has been no official confirmation from the developers. Krafton has remained tight-lipped about both the release of the game.

Popular BGMI players and influencers have been a major source of information when it comes to the lite version. Their tweets have given mobile gamers hope that the game is arriving soon.

The coach of GodLike Esports, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare has always been positive when it comes to the release of BGMI Lite. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, he said the following:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

As per the above statement, players can expect BGMI Lite to be rolled out within 2021. However, this must be taken with a pinch of salt as no official confirmation has been made by Krafton.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Other BGMI players have also supported the release of BGMI Lite. Jonathan Amaral, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur, Vivek “ClutchGod” Aabhas, Shazia “Mysterious YT” Ayub, are few examples.

The poll on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Discord server (Image via Discord)

A recent poll conducted by Krafton was the first official nod for BGMI Lite. Players had twenty four hours to cast their votes and had to choose any one of the options given below:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in LITE version on my device.

I spent money in LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in Lite version.

