Why GTA 5 APK download links on internet for Android are fake

GTA 5 is one of the most famous video games in the action-adventure genre. It was released over eight years ago by Rockstar Games and has a multiplayer version named GTA Online.

Despite its popularity, GTA 5 was never released on mobile gaming platforms like Android and iOS. Mobile gamers can only find five GTA games they can enjoy; Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Liberty City Stories, and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

GTA 5 APK files meant for Android and iOS mobile devices are fake

GTA 5 cannot be downloaded on Android and iOS devices (Image via Sportskeeda)

The unavailability of GTA 5 on mobile gaming platforms has given rise to many malicious websites promoting fake APK files on the internet. These links often contain viruses and malware that can harm the device of players.

One of the major reasons these GTA 5 APK links are fake can be attributed to the fact that Rockstar Games never officially released the open-world action-adventure game on Android and iOS. Hence, no third-party person promoting such download links should be encouraged.

Fake websites are mainly looking to get traffic and views. These views are a source of revenue for these malicious websites, and the links act as clickbait.

Steam Link application has to be installed on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Android and iOS gamers should not only steer clear of websites promoting fake GTA 5 APK links, they must also avoid watching YouTube videos that guarantee that players can install GTA 5 on their mobile devices. Players who are interested in enjoying the game on their phones can use the PS Remote Play and Steam Link to do so.

Also Read Article Continues below

In order to use PS Remote Play, players will need to have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, and for Steam Link they will need a PC/laptop. They will also need to have a good internet connection to successfully mirror the game on their mobile devices.

Edited by Saman