5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS5

GTA 5 has been launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in a brand new reskin. It looks better, runs better, and even sounds better on the next-generation consoles. However, it's easy to get bored with a game that's been re-released for the third time in a row, with no major changes at all.

As a result, players end up wanting to try out similar open-world games. This article contains exactly what such players want — a list of PS5 games that are similar to GTA 5.

Some of the best GTA 5-like open-world games for the PlayStation 5

5) Borderlands 3

The Borderlands franchise is well-known for its zany, over-the-top elements, and its cel-shaded graphics. On top of being open-world games, the Borderlands titles are also RPGs, which makes gameplay much more rewarding than usual.

This new installment in the series introduces the ability to travel between several planets. As such, players won't get easily tired of the world map, unlike GTA 5 where the biome is largely the same everywhere.

The plot and characters may not be its strong suit, especially since Handsome Jack, the most iconic character from the series, is absent. However, the gameplay more than makes up for it, and the looter-shooter mechanics make it the best in this genre.

4) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is largely similar to its predecessors and vastly different at the same time. The core gameplay remains the same, as it's also an open-world FPS where the protagonist is akin to a mercenary. However, Far Cry 6 refines the RPG mechanics of its predecessors by introducing a sophisticated leveling system and an all-new perks system.

As for the storyline, the main draw of the Far Cry games has been its antagonists, and it's true for this game as well. However, the antagonist in Far Cry 6, played by Giancarlo Esposito, is the only reason the story doesn't fall apart.

The protagonist is fully voiced, is displayed in cutscenes, and is heavily involved in the plot. Despite this, the storyline seems generic and not as good as some of its predecessors.

3) Yakuza 0

Fans of Japanese video games love the Yakuza series. The open-world maps in these games are their most fascinating feature, as the level of detail makes them appear extremely lifelike. The gameplay can be described as beat 'em ups with a third-person camera angle.

As such, the combat may feel a bit janky for players who aren't used to beat 'em up games. There are different combat styles to choose from, and the game heavily encourages players to keep switching between them. This game takes longer to get used to than the others, but players who are patient will have a great time.

2) Saints Row The Third Remastered

Despite often being called a GTA rip-off, the Saints Row series has a lot to offer. The third game in the series established its popularity in mainstream culture, as the game deviated from its gangster roots and moved towards over-the-top absurdity.

The remastered version has better graphics, but not much else has changed. However, the game is quite buggy if it goes above 60 FPS. While Saints Row The Third may not be as fun as Saints Row 2, it's still one of the best open-world games that can give GTA 5 a run for its money.

The main attraction is the diverse range of activities present in it. Some of these have been present throughout the series, such as Insurance Fraud, where players throw themselves towards oncoming vehicles as a ragdoll.

1) Mafia: Definitive Edition

The Mafia series is the most grounded open-world game that involves gangsters. It focuses on realism a lot more than any similar franchise and involves a serious plot. The Definitive Edition of the first Mafia game isn't a simple remaster but a full remake.

The gameplay hasn't changed drastically, but it takes advantage of several modern mechanics. The main highlights of this remake are the impressive graphics and the stellar plot.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

