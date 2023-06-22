5 best mods for GTA Trilogy worth downloading in 2023, ranked

Finding good GTA Trilogy mods these days can be quite hard. Unfortunately, the modding scene for this collection of remasters is largely dead. That's not a surprise since the game was heavily panned, and many modders still stick with the original titles. However, that's not to say there aren't any worthwhile modifications to download for the Definitive Editions.

The main thing to consider here is that GTA Trilogy mods tend to be designed to work for a single Definitive Edition rather than all three. It is worth noting that whatever you consider downloading will inevitably have a .readme file explaining how to set everything up. Hence, this article will just focus on what the modifications have to offer.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top 5 GTA Trilogy mods in 2023

5) No Life in Liberty City

A strange, but amusing modification (Image via NexusMods)

Anybody interested in exploring Liberty City with far fewer pedestrians or reduced traffic may enjoy No Life. This GTA Trilogy mod lives up to its name by removing all forms of life on the streets. It could be used for several reasons, such as:

Collecting Hidden Packages without getting disturbed.

Exploring the world for fun (especially for those who want to take eerie photos).

Useful in conjunction with testing out other modifications.

No Life is gimmicky, but it also stands as one of the few unique GTA III Definitive Edition mods that are more than a simple vehicle or graphical change.

4) GFX Enhancer for Vice City TDE beta 1.0

A simple graphics mod (Image via NexusMods)

Vice City Definitive Edition fans may enjoy this GTA Trilogy mod. Many popular and cool-looking modifications tend to focus on a single game rather than all three, especially when it comes to graphics mods. Some old graphics modifications have issues regarding recent updates, making GFX Enhancer for Vice City TDE beta 1.0's compatibility quite convenient in this regard.

Other Definitive Editions have their own versions of this type of modification, but this one was chosen since Vice City Definitive Edition arguably looks the best with enhanced graphics.

3) Simple Native Trainer

Simple Trainer is basically a mod menu (Image via LibertyCity.net)

This GTA Trilogy mod is specifically for San Andreas Definitive Edition. In this case, Simple Native Trainer is a mod menu that lets you do practically anything you want in the confines of this remaster. You can summon any vehicle you desire, teleport anywhere, adjust the weather, and a whole lot more.

Note that many similar GTA Trilogy mods, like Cheat Menu 1.6.1, do basically the same thing as what's shown here. Simple Native Trainer is merely a popular one still widely used by many San Andreas Definitive Edition fans.

2) Save Anywhere

This one is for Vice City Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three different GTA Trilogy mods called Save Anywhere, one for each Definitive Edition. As the name implies, you can save at any part of the map. Such a feature is incredibly convenient since you would otherwise need to save at a safehouse or rely on autosave.

This modification is far more handy since it allows you to choose when to store your progress. The concept should be simple enough that any player can understand it, but it's worth reiterating that anybody interested in this modification must download the correct one for their game.

1) Definitive Edition Radio Stations Restored

An image doesn't really do justice to a feature tied to restored music (Image via NexusMods)

One major drawback of the remasters is the removal of several songs featured in the originals. For example, Vice City Definitive Edition doesn't have Michael Jackson's Billie Jean. Likewise, San Andreas Definitive Edition lacks Ozzy Osbourne's Hellraiser.

Those two songs are just a few examples of nearly two dozen tracks removed from this collection of remasters. Hence, this GTA Trilogy mod is a godsend for anybody seeking the original experience since cut content is hardly something one would expect in a "definitive edition."

