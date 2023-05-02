GTA Liberty City Stories vs. GTA 3: Which game has the better story?

GTA 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories are two classic 3D Universe gems that shine brightly in Rockstar Games' crown. The studio initially released the first title and followed it up with the second as a prequel. Both games complement each other and provide a satisfying conclusion to the 2001 Liberty City saga. Although the prequel is not very popular among the new generation of players, it still has a sizable fan base.

When it comes to the story, both GTA 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories have intriguing plots that connect all characters and events. However, many fans continue to debate on which title has a better story. This article provides a brief overview of both games to determine which one is superior in terms of storytelling.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Liberty City Stories is superior in gameplay, but GTA 3 has a more compelling narrative

Grand Theft Auto 3 was a huge step for Rockstar Games and changed the course of the video gaming industry. Earlier, most games were built from a top-down perspective, giving players very little idea about what’s going on at the ground level.

However, the 2001 title transported players to the ground and allowed them to play the game from the protagonist's point of view (with a third-person perspective). This significantly improved the gameplay and made the storyline more compelling. Players were able to see each character, villain, and other objects in a more natural manner, which thrilled the fan base at the time.

By the time Rockstar Games released GTA Liberty City Stories on the PlayStation Portable, players were already accustomed to the third-person 3D gameplay perspective. However, the 2005 title provided fans with a new perspective on the Liberty City saga, igniting their curiosity once more.

The game skillfully depicted the causes and reasons for many events in Grand Theft Auto 3 and provided a full-circle conclusion to it. Toni Cipriani, whom players already met in the original title, describes the prequel from his point of view, giving it a familiar yet unique flavor.

A synopsis of GTA 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories narratives

GTA 3 introduced the protagonist Claude to the franchise. It told the story of how the voiceless character arrived in a new city with his girlfriend, was betrayed and nearly killed by her, and then embarked on a manhunt filled with rage and revenge. During his journey, he met many people who helped him, betrayed him, and attempted to kill him.

Liberty City Stories had unique characters and a beginning compared to its sequel. The game depicted the situation in Liberty City in the late ‘90s when it was on the verge of collapse due to a number of illegal activities. However, the ending was skillfully designed to be consistent with the prequel, allowing players to connect the dots.

