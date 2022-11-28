Is the PSP version of GTA Liberty City Stories worth it over the Android one?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Liberty City Stories is one of the most underrated games in the franchise. The title is an important addition to the events of Grand Theft Auto 3 while enriching the lore of Liberty City. Rockstar Games first released the game on the PlayStation Portable in 2005, and it was later ported to PlayStation 2, 3, Apple iOS, and Android.

Since Sony has discontinued older PlayStation devices, the most recent and updated version of the game is currently available on both Android and iOS devices. However, there are significant differences between the console and Android versions.

This article compares the PlayStation Portable and Android versions of the game to determine which is better in modern times.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Which version of GTA Liberty City Stories is worth playing in 2022, Android or PSP?

In a nutshell, the Android version of GTA Liberty City Stories outperforms the PlayStation Portable version. While both versions share the same story and game elements, the Android version has improved graphics and minor gameplay changes.

The PlayStation Portable is an older device with a maximum resolution of 480 x 272 pixels, whereas Android devices are more modern and support far more pixels and resolutions. An Android device's standard resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is significantly higher than the PSP's. The game makes extensive use of higher resolution and vibrant colors, resulting in more refined visuals.

GTA Liberty City Stories appears blurry and shaky on PSPs. Rockstar Games enhanced the visuals in the mobile versions to produce sharp, detailed, and color-accurate gameplay. While the entire city appears extraordinarily bright and colorful in PSP, the Android version accurately reproduces the dark and gloomy vibe that Liberty City is known for.

The PlayStation Portable has physical buttons, which players must use to control everything in the game. In contrast, the Android version features touchscreen buttons that players can customize to their liking.

There are three options for steering vehicles in-game: analog, buttons, and flick. This clearly indicates how well the game developers have optimized the title for modern devices. Compared to the PSP version, the game on Android devices feels smoother and crisper.

The loading screens and other interfaces are also altered in the Android version of GTA Liberty City Stories. The PlayStation Portable version has a basic start screen and pause menu, whereas the Android version has a modern fluid interface that gamers can navigate with touch.

Although Rockstar Games is yet to release a Definitive Edition for PSP-based secondary GTA titles, the Android version of Liberty City Stories already offers a gameplay experience similar to that of the Definitive Edition.

Other details about GTA Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories is a prequel to GTA 3 and was officially released on October 24, 2005. The game tells the tale of Toni Cipriani and his attempts to bring back balance to Liberty City's criminal underworld.

The Android version of the game costs $6.99 on Google Play and takes up about 2GB of storage space. Fans who haven't played the game yet should definitely do so to fully comprehend the events of Grand Theft Auto 3.

