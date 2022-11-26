GTA 4 DLCs compared to the PSP titles

When it comes to sequels and spin-offs, the GTA franchise has some of the best titles to its name. Rockstar Games has established a presence on all major gaming platforms and released titles that have become synonymous with the series.

The Grand Theft Auto 4 DLCs and PlayStation Portable titles are some of the best continuation games that fans can play to keep up with the mainstream offerings. Although both the series are from different timelines and universes, and are available on distinct platforms, this article provides a comparison between them to understand their gaming aspects.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to know about GTA 4 DLCs and PSP games

GTA 4 DLCs

Grand Theft Auto 4 includes two DLC titles: The Lost and Damned, and The Ballad of Gay Tony. They were both released a year after the original game, and are collectively known as Episodes from Liberty City.

The Lost and Damned was the first DLC release for Grand Theft Auto 4. The story follows Johnny Klebitz as he operates The Lost MC club in Liberty City as its Vice President.

The second DLC episode was The Ballad of Gay Tony. Its plot follows Luis Fernando Lopez's journey and how he worked for his boss Anthony "Gay Tony" Prince and cleaned up his exploitation.

It also answers all of the leftover questions and mysteries from GTA 4 and The Lost and Damned, ending the Liberty City saga.

Grand Theft Auto PSP titles

The portable version of Sony’s PlayStation includes three GTA titles: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, and Chinatown Wars. While Chinatown Wars is a stand-alone game, the first two are prequels to GTA 3 and Vice City, respectively.

Liberty City Stories tells the story of Toni Cipriani, a Mafia henchman in Liberty City, and his efforts to restore balance to the underground world.

Vice City Stories depicts the story of Victor "Vic" Vance, who was discharged from the army and forced to join the criminal underworld.

Chinatown Wars tells the story of Huang Lee, who arrives in Liberty City to find and avenge his father's murder.

Similarities

All of these games have some striking similarities, the most obvious of which is that they all serve as filler stories for their main counterparts. While the PlayStation Portable games are prequels to the original story, the GTA 4 DLCs function as sequels while also incorporating some contemporary segments from the other titles.

Another similarity is that, except for Vice City Stories, all of the other games are set in Liberty City. Rockstar put a lot of emphasis on describing Liberty City, and all of these games add to the city's lore.

Differences

The main distinction between the games is their set universes. Grand Theft Auto 4's DLCs are set in the HD Universe, whereas all PSP games are set in the 3D Universe. Even though they are set in the same fictional city, they are not the same locations as 3D Universe cities simply serve as inspirations for HD Universe structures. The older characters are also absent from the later games.

Another distinction is the game mechanics. Both The Lost and Damned, and The Ballad of Gay Tony are major titles that use the Euphoria game engine. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Portable is a smaller handheld device with lighter games than the original GTA offerings.

