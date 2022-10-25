5 reasons to replay GTA Liberty City Stories in 2022

GTA Liberty City Stories is a classic 3D-era title from Rockstar Games. It is the fifth game in the 3D universe and was released in 2005. Despite originally being a PlayStation Portable game, it serves an important role in the series.

The game is yet to be released on PC or modern gaming consoles by Rockstar. However, fans can still play the game on Android, iOS, and a variety of other platforms. While new Grand Theft Auto fans may be unaware of the game, veteran players understand how important and exciting the title is.

This article will go over five reasons why gamers should revisit GTA Liberty City Stories in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 factors that make GTA Liberty City Stories worth playing in 2022

1) Interesting storyline

The plot of GTA Liberty City Stories revolves around the Mafia culture. Toni Cipriani, the protagonist, is a member of a Mafia cult. The game illustrates how Toni attempts to restore balance in the underworld of Liberty City. While doing so, he encounters numerous rival gangs and Mafia bosses.

The game also includes a multiplayer mode that is exclusive to PlayStation Portable consoles. It was the first multiplayer game in the Grand Theft Auto series, allowing up to six players to connect via WiFi and engage in seven different game modes. Gamers can use any of the available characters as avatars and participate in deathmatches, races, and other game modes.

2) Exciting side missions

Along with the storyline, the side missions in Liberty City Stories are also very exciting and lucrative. When bored with the main story, gamers can engage in a variety of activities provided by side missions. Taxi drivers, firefighters, garbage collectors, car salesmen, food delivery men, stuntmen, and many other professions are available to players.

Doing side missions is required for 100% completion, and fans especially enjoy them because they add a unique flavor to the game. A portion of players return to the game just to partake in entertaining side activities.

3) Prequel to GTA 3 and Advance

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories takes place three years before the events of GTA 3 and two years before GTA Advance. All three games use the same map, with some little changes contemporary to their timelines. While the story designs are mostly similar, Grand Theft Auto Advance employs a top-down perspective.

Even though Grand Theft Auto 3 was released earlier, the plot of Liberty City Stories lays the groundwork for the game to take place. While exploring the map, players can see several iconic Liberty City locations and buildings in different looks and development stages, giving the game an early-period feel.

4) Helps to know about the events in Liberty City

Liberty City has appeared in two major Grand Theft Auto games: GTA 3 and 4. However, in order to fully comprehend the lore of Liberty City, gamers must also play Liberty City Stories. The game excellently explains each significant event and change in the city, allowing players to better understand its history.

After Los Santos, Liberty City is the only location in the series that Rockstar Games has extensively described in various titles. There are currently four Grand Theft Auto games that feature Liberty City. Additionally, fans can see a portion of the city in San Andreas as well.

5) Gameplay features

The gameplay features in Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories are quite unique. Some of them are even exclusive to the title. Toni can hold two weapons in both hands, giving combat missions a new flavor. The camera can also be moved around to view the surroundings while driving, which is absent in GTA 3.

The game includes 70 missions that adeptly explain the plot. It also includes a number of weapons, vehicles, and other accessories that aid in the progression of the narrative.

