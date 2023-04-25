GTA Online Stand mod menu: What you need to know before you use

When it comes to mod menus in GTA Online, Stand is by far one of the most popular and recognizable names in the game. Its prices are cheap, and it's even free to use for Grand Theft Auto V's single-player story mode. Stand is often compared to 2Take1Menu, but this article will solely focus on the former because it is much cheaper than 2Take1Menu.

Note: Mod Menus are against GTA Online's rules. Players can get banned for abusing this third-party tool. This article isn't meant to endorse the service. Rather, it's to raise awareness of what this mod menu does and why many PC gamers use it. All of the details shown here were relevant by April 2023.

What GTA Online players should know about the Stand mod menu

Several YouTube video guides exist about how players can purchase or install this mod menu for GTA Online. The official website is called Stand.gg. It's worth noting that there are four price ranges for interested gamers to choose from here.

Let's start with what the free option includes:

Protections

Ad-block

Single-player mod menu with all of the usual features

Most mod menus don't have a free option. However, many players often stick with Basic, which costs 12,50€ (~$13.78) and has these features:

A full-fledged mod menu you can use in GTA Online

Unlock every achievement

Rockstar ID Tools (which means you can join or spectate anybody with their Rockstar ID or Social Club username)

Regular costs 25€ (~$27.56), and Ultimate is priced at 50€ (~$55.11). Both options basically give you significantly more features, such as being able to:

Crash anybody

World Editor

Hide your session from other modders or players

A complete list of these benefits can be seen in the following image.

This is the full list of benefits for Regular and Ultimate options (Image via Stand.gg)

Players would then purchase a license key and use it to access the benefits associated with their Stand mod menu. Here are the usual features one tends to abuse with this 3rd party tool:

Infinite money (and the ability to give it to other players)

RP drops

Levitation and movement speed buffs

Spawn any weapon or vehicle

Crashing or kicking other players

Aimbot

God Mode

Altering one's appearance

Max out all collectibles

Freeze a player

Instant explosions

That's not even a comprehensive list of everything a person could do in GTA Online with a mod menu.

Why do so many players use Stand mod menu?

The main appeal of this particular 3rd party cheat service is that it's much cheaper than some of its competitors while offering all of the usual benefits that players wish to abuse. GTA Online's PC port has a massive problem with modders, often involving people using Stand.

It's worth noting that mod menus are much easier to use than executing glitches that often get patched out. An official Discord includes more specific information about the submenus, although GTA Online enthusiasts could also access the official website's "Help" section from this mod menu for common issues.

Ultimately, the convenience of getting anything a player wants at a low cost is extremely valuable for many. Not to mention, several gamers have gone undetected by Rockstar Games' anti-cheat software.

