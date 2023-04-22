What GTA Online glitch abusers should know about Rockstar's suspension and ban policy

GTA Online glitch abusers should know that Rockstar Games' suspension and ban policy is quite strict. While exploiting a bug to get a ton of money might seem enticing to some players, it's best to do everything in moderation. Otherwise, all the hard work you put into your account could go up in smoke. A suspension removes all progress, while a ban prevents you from ever playing the game on that account again.

Rockstar Games also states that all suspensions and bans are final and can't be appealed against. GTA Online has a ton of glitches, so abusing them — especially money-related ones — can jeopardize your account. More information on this can be found below.

Rockstar's suspension and ban policy: How it affects GTA Online glitch abusers

In Rockstar's official suspension and ban policy from October 12, 2016, is a passage stating:

"GTA Online suspensions are triggered by a number of factors, including modding in GTA Online, exploiting or abusing game mechanics, manipulating protected game data and code, or interfering with other players' gameplay experience."

In this case, abusing game mechanics would often be considered glitches. Players can and often do get suspended or banned for using exploits, particularly those tied to money. If somebody is the former's victim, they receive the following punishments:

They will be unable to play the game for a while.

All account progress will be reset.

Their next suspension will be a ban.

A ban merely prevents a player from ever playing this game using the account they received their punishment on. This is usually permanent.

The full Suspension and Ban Policy (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that not all exploits will get a player punished. Rockstar Games can't detect every little bug. However, those who actively abuse game-breaking glitches will be more likely to get banned.

Players could report others for doing exploits. If you're in an Invite Only Session, then this shouldn't be an issue. That said, Rockstar Games still has some security measures to detect if a player is using some glitches, although the full details regarding this have never been revealed.

Tips to avoid getting banned

Rockstar Games often has cheaters in their sights (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some tips that glitch abusers may want to follow to avoid getting detected:

Do everything in moderation.

If you're doing a duping vehicle glitch, then selling two cars every two hours is safe. Up to seven automobiles can be sold in 30 hours without being detected.

People doing duping glitches should always figure out a way to get clean license plates to avoid detection.

It's best not to be seen by other players when doing an exploit to avoid unnecessary attention.

Some people have been abusing bugs since the game's launch and have never been caught by Rockstar Games. Be smart about how you take advantage of any exploits you discover, and you should have no problem.

Of course, some GTA Online players would avoid intentionally performing any glitches to be better safe than sorry. Regardless, everybody should know how extreme Rockstar's punishment is for cheaters, as well as some basic tips to avoid getting caught for blatant bug abuse.

Poll : Did you ever get suspended or banned from GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes