Why GTA Online players should avoid using mod menus

Over the years, players have created various mods to improve and enhance their experience while playing GTA 5. But when it comes to the modding scene for GTA Online, it's a whole new can of worms.

This is nothing to be surprised about as GTA Online is a multiplayer game, and it is obvious that any kind of modding that helps players gain an unfair advantage in the game won't be liked by both the developers of the game and other players in the community.

The most popular but notorious way players can access mods in GTA Online is by using mod menus. These are third-party cheat tools that players can get by installing specified files or software onto a PC or a modified console.

It might seem like an alluring way of getting better at the game, but in reality, it is more of a nightmare. This article will illustrate some of the points regarding the use of mod menus in GTA Online and why players should avoid using them.

Reasons to avoid using mod menus in GTA Online

It can get players banned

The use of mod menus in GTA Online is considered cheating, which goes against the game's code of conduct. Therefore, if players are discovered using mod menus, they will get banned.

Depending on the severity of what type of mod menu, it may be temporary or permanent. If it's temporary, players only have one chance before their account is permanently suspended. However, it should be noted that the temporary suspension deletes all of the players' progress.

Most of the time, if players get caught using a mod menu, they first get a temporary suspension, and it is guaranteed that they will lose all of their progress even if they don't get banned permanently. Due to this, it is better not to use them.

Mod menus may contain viruses

Since mod menus exist on the shadier side of Grand Theft Auto Online, there is a high chance that many of these mod menu files might contain different types of viruses that affect not only the players' game but also their entire system.

This is especially true for mod menus that players can download for free, as they don't contain any type of programming that keeps them safe from viruses. Many scammers also provide players with fake download links for mod menus that can also be very dangerous.

Most players believe that the mod menu they need to pay for is safer, but there is no guarantee regarding that claim.

Constant reporting

Even if players using the mod menu somehow manage to hide from the game's detection, they will have a hard time hiding from other players.

Players can easily report other players who are hacking their way through the game, making the ones using the mod menu more visible and likely to get banned.

Most players in the GTA Online community don't like players who use the mod menu as they are essentially cheating in the game. Even if players using a mod try to bribe them, they won't be able to survive in the game for long. Moreover, nobody would want to play with a cheater.

These are some things that might happen to players who are using mod menus, so it is best to steer clear of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu