GTA Online might be one of the most popular games of all time, but there are a few things it can take from the GTA RP community to make it better.

Although the GTA RP community is noticeably smaller than the GTA Online community, GTA RP has been doing as good, if not better, than GTA Online on Twitch lately.

Twitch views aren't conclusive, but some elements of GTA RP could be of interest to GTA Online. As there are many GTA RP servers, it will be impractical to list them all off and see how it could benefit GTA Online.

Instead, this article will focus on the general concept of GTA RP and how GTA Online can benefit from it.

Should GTA Online take inspiration from the RP community?

There are some good ideas worth borrowing from the GTA RP community. While the main appeal of GTA RP is roleplaying, it would be a terrible idea to take that and try to apply it directly into GTA Online.

Other than the fact most people are terrible at roleplaying, not everybody who plays GTA Online will necessarily enjoy roleplaying.

The minor aspects of GTA RP can serve well as a point of discussion for GTA Online fans. As it stands right now, GTA Online is a very detailed game full of activities and game modes for bored players to try out.

Padding it out for the sake of adding more activities could be detrimental, so only the best GTA RP aspects should be considered.

The lore of the protagonist

One of the most enticing aspects about GTA RP are the characters. There are actual wikis dedicated to GTA RP characters, full of lore which may include organizations they're a part of, when they died, and other miscellaneous things. Compare that to the GTA Online protagonist, and players can quickly see that they are practically a blank slate.

While blank slates are fine for roleplaying, there have been games in the past that have allowed players to make choices determining their past. In that kind of game, the player's past would determine their storyline for the rest of the game. Of course, GTA Online could just focus on the present, but as it stands right now, every player has the same linear path.

Different servers

Technically, GTA Online already has several servers that players can connect to. However, the main difference between GTA RP and GTA Online in this is the player's ability to know what server they're connecting to. Players that don't know about MTU manipulation will have to constantly hop, which would only serve to further waste their time.

While waiting for a specific server in GTA RP is not ideal, GTA Online doesn't necessarily have to have dedicated servers like that. Alternatively, GTA Online could approach it the way Runescape does, where players can see what worlds are available and how many players are in it.

Legal jobs

Predictably, efficient players in GTA Online will have no interest in working a minimum wage job when they can make significantly more doing something more fun. However, there could be some fun ideas like allowing the player to work as a cop, which could have its own unique benefits. Likewise, something like a lawyer could be entertaining in a Ken Rosenberg kind of way.