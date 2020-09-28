GTA RP Characters: Who is Bovice Wilkinson?

GTA RP has burst onto the scene as quite possibly the most fun way to experience the world of GTA, in an online multiplayer atmosphere. The RP mod has evolved to become something entirely unprecedented and to a level that most players couldn't have dreamed of.

Many popular streamers now play GTA RP quite regularly, and the game has birthed several fantastic moments and story arcs. The NoPixel community and server on GTA RP are among the most popular destinations and home to the most famous characters in the game.

One name stands out amongst a number of iconic GTA characters, and it is Bovice Wilkinson. Played by streamer SmokySloth, Bovice is one of the most feared and legendary characters to grace the streets of Los Santos.

Who is Bovice Wilkinson in GTA RP?

Bovice, convicted of assault and murder, is one of the most infamous characters in the RP community and one whose history is steeped in violence and wall-to-wall craziness.

He is role-played excellently by SmokySloth, and some of the best moments in GTA RP have come from Bovice. His association with the Chang Gang has also birthed some of the most engaging and iconic moments in RP.

He most strongly associates himself with the Beatdown Crew and is suspected to be behind the most horrific of crimes in Los Santos. There are a tonne of iconic and memorable characters in GTA RP but rarely have they had such extensive background and history as Bovice Wilkinson.

The hashtag #BoviceWorld is one of the most commonly associated with GTA RP, and the phrase "This is #BoviceWorld, we just live in it." is used across the internet.

The character has had a rich history, mostly incarcerated, and is one of the biggest reasons why people got into GTA RP in the first place.